Plus, Canada’s envoy to the United Nations, Bob Rae, will be presented with the Abraham Global Peace Initiative’s first annual Human Rights Award in New York today.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, pictured during a press conference on Sept. 21, 2021 at the Westin Hotel in downtown Ottawa. A number of Conservative MPs-elect, including Michelle Rempel Garner, Eric Duncan and Pierre Poilievre expressed their support for Mr. O'Toole to continue as leader following a lengthy caucus meeting yesterday.