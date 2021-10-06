For someone who was ‘silenced,’ May is speaking loud and clear

Former Green Party leader Elizabeth May’s recent op-ed was a repugnant view into what happens when Black women talk about our experiences with racism and misogynoir.
Can anyone really silence Elizabeth May? Is that even possible when her husband was vice-president of the federal council until a couple of months ago, writes Erica Ifill. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
OTTAWA—Someone should come and collect Elizabeth May before she opens her mouth. Again.
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
Victoria Galea, president of the Green Party of Ontario, says the leadership council has a 'systemic problem' with infighting that prevents them from making proper decisions and having a unified voice.
'I don't see who this bright shining star is on the horizon who can run a campaign that's completely different from the one that Erin O’Toole ran and will do any better,’ says Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker.
Following a May amendment to the claim, the number of proposed class members has increased from more than 500 to 1,031 current and former Black federal public servants who are now seeking $2.5-billion in damages.