Celina Caesar-Chavannes to showcase ‘what strength looks like’ at WCT event

Plus, LEAF holds a (virtual) annual gala with a trio of formidable former female politicians, and Murray Dobbin dies.
Celina Caeser-Chavannes is one of three women appearing in a Women in Technology and Communications Event on Oct. 7. Two weeks later she will be participating in the Women's Legal Education and Action Fund annual gala with a pair of her former House colleagues. Photograph courtesy of Celina Caeser-Chavannes
Celina Caesar-Chavannes, one-time Liberal-turned-Independent MP, is being featured in an Oct. 7 event called “Grit, Resilience, and Grace: What Strength Looks Like in 2022.”
Victoria Galea, president of the Green Party of Ontario, says the leadership council has a 'systemic problem' with infighting that prevents them from making proper decisions and having a unified voice.
'I don't see who this bright shining star is on the horizon who can run a campaign that's completely different from the one that Erin O’Toole ran and will do any better,’ says Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker.
Following a May amendment to the claim, the number of proposed class members has increased from more than 500 to 1,031 current and former Black federal public servants who are now seeking $2.5-billion in damages.