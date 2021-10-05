Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Election 2021 Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
as-annamie-paul-steps-away-from-the-green-party-recent-candidates-say-its-future-rests-on-fostering-internal-unityAno
Election

As Annamie Paul steps away from the Green Party, recent candidates say its future rests on fostering internal ‘unity’

By Matt Horwood      October 5, 2021

Victoria Galea, president of the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas constituency association, says the leadership council has a 'systemic problem' with infighting that prevents them from making proper decisions and having a unified voice.

Outgoing Green Party Leader Annamie Paul, pictured at a press conference in the Sir John A. MacDonald building on Nov. 16, 2020. Ms. Paul announced her resignation as leader of the party on Sept. 27, saying she wasn't willing to put up with the attacks she 'knew would be coming.' The Hill Times Photograph by Andrew Meade
Share a story
The story link will be added automatically.

After experiencing “disappointing” results in the 2021 election, the Green Party will need to sort out its issues with infighting if it is to thrive in Canadian politics, according to two recent party candidates and the president of the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas constituency association.

“I think our policies are incredibly relevant, but Canadians do want to see a Green Party that is in good shape, that has their act together as an organization, and is capable of stepping into governance,” said Anna Keenan, who ran as the Green Party candidate for Malpeque, P.E.I., this election.

While no party seemed to have gotten what it wanted from the 2021 election, the Green Party perhaps fared the worst.

It lost its chance to reclaim the Atlantic foothold it won in 2019, when now-Liberal Jenica Atwin was elected in Fredericton, N.B.; lost a seat in B.C. with Paul Manly’s defeat in Nanaimo-Ladysmith; and saw its share of the popular vote drop from 6.5 per cent (1,189,631 votes) in 2019, to just 2.3 per cent (398,775 votes) in 2021.

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter

Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays.
By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers. You may unsubscribe at any time. See our privacy policy

Now outgoing Green Leader Annamie Paul failed to win a seat in Toronto Centre, coming in fourth place with just eight per cent of the vote. She announced her resignation as party leader nine days later, saying she wasn’t willing to put up with the attacks she “knew would be coming” and didn’t have the “heart” to continue leading the Greens.

Mr. Manly, who had held Nanaimo-Ladysmith for the Greens since a May 2019 byelection, lost his seat to New Democrat Lisa Marie Barron.

The one bright side for the party was picking up a federal seat in Ontario for the first time ever, with Mike Morrice’s win in Kitchener Centre, but it still left the party at its pre-election count of two seats total in the House.

Mr. Morrice beat two-time Liberal incumbent Raj Saini, who ended his bid for re-election in late August after a series of allegations of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate comments were made public, and subsequently came in fourth in his riding (his name was still on the ballot).

Mr. Morrice garnered 34.9 per cent of the vote in Kitchener Centre, compared to second-place Conservative Mary Henein Thorn’s 24.5 per cent.

He described his win as a “humbling experience” after having campaigned “street after street” across his community over the course of three years, and attributed his win to having built “up trust over time” by meeting with as many voters as possible at their houses and at community events.

Mike Morrice, MP-elect for Kitchener Centre, Ont., attributes his win to having built ‘up trust over time’ by meeting with as many voters as possible. Photograph courtesy of Dave Klassen.

When Mr. Morrice first ran in the riding in 2019, his campaign used an approach that focused on “democracy in place of politics.” He and hundreds of volunteers knocked on 45,000 doors in total that election year, while also meeting with voters at community events and on the streets.“When we knocked on a neighbour’s door, instead of asking, ‘can we count on your support?’ we would ask what was important to them and really listen, be respectful and commit to putting in the work,” he said.

Now elected, he said he’s excited to “get to work.”

Mr. Morrice said the Green Party would do well to study lessons learned from past successful Green candidates at the provincial level, like Guelph, Ont., MPP Mike Schreiner and P.E.I. MLA Peter Bevan Baker, who he said are focused on being “Parliamentarians, as opposed to partisans.”

“They are focused on representing their communities, being a respectful advocate for their neighbours’ priorities, and making progress for them within the values of the party that are shared across the country. I’m following in the footsteps of other elected Greens,” he said.

For the Greens to win Kitchener, Mr. Morrice said it was important to demonstrate to voters that they were a viable option. When his campaign managed to attract 25.9 per cent of the vote in the 2019 election, compared with just three per cent in 2015, it showed voters that “they could vote for what they wanted, as opposed to the fear of what they might have been against.” Mr. Morrice said this is similar to what happened in Guelph provincially in 2018, when Mr. Schreiner was elected after coming in third place in 2014.

Beyond the local level, Mr. Morrice said he was “disappointed” by the Green Party’s infighting, and recognized that Ms. Paul faced unique barriers, being the “first Black and Jewish leader of a federal party.” He said there are a series of “conversations and reflections” party members will have to have going forward in order to learn from the successes of some of its candidates and see where there is “room to improve.”

Victoria Galea, president of the Green Party of Ontario and executive assistant to Ms. Paul, said Mr. Morrice won the riding because he is someone who “puts in the work and cares about constituents.”

Victoria Galea, president of Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas constituency association, says the leadership council has a ‘systemic problem’ with infighting. Photograph courtesy of Victoria Galea

“He’s someone that is consistently on the ground at community events, talking with the constituents to make Kitchener Centre a better place,” she said. “I think people really put their trust in him because of his hard work and the ground game that he played over the last few years.

Greens can be a ‘policy vanguard,’ but face issues with federal council

In an Oct. 3 Toronto Star article, former party leader Elizabeth May criticized Ms. Paul for demanding “relatively autocratic powers,” and expecting her leadership role to be similar to “that of a CEO/chair following the American business model.” She said this was what led to Ms. Paul’s “unpleasant” relationship with the elected volunteers on the party’s leadership council.

But in an interview with The Hill Times, Ms. Galea disagreed that all the blame should be put on Ms. Paul. She said the federal council for the Green Party is “dysfunctional” and “very divided on a lot of issues,” and experienced infighting even before Ms. Paul became the leader. She pointed out how the previous president, Jean-Luc Cooke, resigned in August of 2020, saying he wouldn’t come back into the “toxic culture” unless several other councillors resigned.

“It’s a systemic problem, and their approach to a lot of issues does not allow for a voice of unity or for them to make proper decisions on things,” said Ms. Galea. “And I’m not seeing any work currently being put into fixing that part.”

While people are attracted to the party because of its “comprehensive vision and policies,” many have unfortunately left because of its culture, said Ms. Keenan. She said she sees the turmoil the party experienced during the recent election as “the late adolescence phase” of the party’s maturation into “young adulthood.”

Ms. Keenan said she feels proud of her local campaign team and that they did “everything right locally,” but she’s still disappointed with the election results. Ms. Keenan finished in third place with 14.3 per cent of the vote, compared to 2019 when she came in second with 26.4 per cent of the vote.

She attributed this year’s election results to “tensions and conflict” within the Green Party, as well as the “dominant national theme” of strategic voting. “I think strategic voting in both directions contributed to a sort of reinforcement of the two-party binary system. I was trying to appeal to the idea that there are more than two choices, but I think this year the Greens were not seen as a credible third option,” she said.

Anna Keenan, Green candidate for Malpeque, P.E.I., says the party is a ‘policy vanguard.’ Photograph courtesy of Anna Keenan.

The Greens’ main strength, according to Ms. Keenan, is that the party has been able to “forecast problems before they get to the point of being crises,” such as climate change, proper investments into public housing, and universal basic income. She said she believes the party’s tendency to bring in ideas that are ahead of their time, such as marijuana legalization and marriage equality for LGBTQ2+ people, makes it a “policy vanguard.”

If the Greens do the “internal work,” Ms. Keenan said she believes the party will be in a position to take advantage of the sunsetting of the “neoliberal ideology of the last 50 years” in Canadian politics that she anticipates will happen.

Moving forward, she said it must focus on a culture of team unity, and work to include all its members so that they are “struggling together towards the same goals, instead of struggling against each other.”

The party needs to be ‘rowing in the same direction’

Nicholas Loughton, who ran as the Green candidate for Victoria, B.C., this election, said while he was “disappointed” with the party’s election results nationally, he’s satisfied with his campaign, having outperformed the national Green vote by “four to five times.” Mr. Loughton came in fourth place with 11.2 per cent of the vote in his riding, down from the 29.9 per cent of the vote Green candidate Racelle Kooy received in 2019.

Nicholas Loughton, Green candidate for Victoria, B.C., says that because the party is a large tent, it needs to ‘build bridges, not walls’ and learn to get along. Photograph courtesy of Nicholas Loughton.

Mr. Loughton said he decided to join the Greens because he saw how the party was focused on delivering change, so it was “unfortunate to see the growing pains it went through during this election.” But he remains optimistic that the party will end up being a collective that is focused on “compassionate and collaborative politics and delivering real change.”

He said every political party has people from “different stripes and perspectives occupying different parts of the halls of power,” but that they need to find ways to get along. “You’d be a fool to think that Brian Mulroney, Erin O’Toole, and Stephen Harper all agree on every issue that Conservative Party faces,” he said.

The Green Party tent is large and “spans quite a ways across the ideological spectrum” according to Mr. Loughton. But he said it’s united by a few common values, so it needs to “build bridges, not walls” and ensure that everyone has their voices and concerns heard.

For the next party leader, Mr. Loughton said he wants to see someone who can help solve the party’s issues with infighting, communication, and collaboration: “What matters is that we’re all rowing in the same direction and tugging on the same rope. We’ve got a serious fight in front of us, and we will make no progress on it if we’re fighting ourselves.”

mhorwood@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

More in News

Hill vaccine mandates: how it could be done, and where things stand

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Procedural expert Steven Chaplin argues the simplest way for the House and Senate to impose a vaccine mandate for all, should they so decide, is via a motion passed by the respective Chamber.

Indigenous, historically marginalized groups felt the brunt of election disenfranchisement, say advocates

News|By Alice Chen
The constant messaging about a supposedly pointless election may have also resulted in less voter engagement overall, suggest politicos.

For first time in party’s history, Conservative MPs give themselves power to topple their leader; Scott Reid elected caucus chair; John Cumming to review party’s election performance

News|By Abbas Rana 10:53 PM ET
Conservative MPs elect Scott Reid to lead national caucus and defeated Conservative MP John Cumming will lead a review of the party's election campaign.

As Annamie Paul steps away from the Green Party, recent candidates say its future rests on fostering internal ‘unity’

News|By Matt Horwood
Victoria Galea, president of the Green Party of Ontario, says the leadership council has a 'systemic problem' with infighting that prevents them from making proper decisions and having a unified voice.

CAJ calls on RCMP to investigate ‘vile’ hate-filled online attacks against journalists following Bernier’s tweets

News|By Christopher Guly
The People's Party leader urged his followers last month to email journalists and 'tell them what you think of their disgusting smear jobs'.

‘A lot of people’s jobs are at stake’: Trudeau’s transition team has big decisions to make before cabinet sworn in

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Government transition teams pick through top-level political and public service staff, and former and aspiring ministers to decide who can deliver on the PM’s priorities.

‘They lost the air war’: Trudeau Liberals missed their majority government by only 16,870 votes in 11 ridings, Hill Times analysis

News|By Abbas Rana
This is the first time in Canadian history when a party formed government by winning only 32.6 per cent of the popular vote nationally.

‘Serial rotation’ of opposition leaders ‘unhealthy’ for parties, say political insiders

News|By Abbas Rana
'I don't see who this bright shining star is on the horizon who can run a campaign that's completely different from the one that Erin O’Toole ran and will do any better,’ says Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker.

Certification hearing set for multi-billion-dollar Black public servants’ class-action suit

News|By Mike Lapointe
Following a May amendment to the claim, the number of proposed class members has increased from more than 500 to 1,031 current and former Black federal public servants who are now seeking $2.5-billion in damages.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service