As Annamie Paul steps away from the Green Party, recent candidates say its future rests on fostering internal ‘unity’

After experiencing “disappointing” results in the 2021 election, the Green Party will need to sort out its issues with infighting if it is to thrive in Canadian politics, according to two recent party candidates and the president of the Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas constituency association.

“I think our policies are incredibly relevant, but Canadians do want to see a Green Party that is in good shape, that has their act together as an organization, and is capable of stepping into governance,” said Anna Keenan, who ran as the Green Party candidate for Malpeque, P.E.I., this election.

While no party seemed to have gotten what it wanted from the 2021 election, the Green Party perhaps fared the worst.

It lost its chance to reclaim the Atlantic foothold it won in 2019, when now-Liberal Jenica Atwin was elected in Fredericton, N.B.; lost a seat in B.C. with Paul Manly’s defeat in Nanaimo-Ladysmith; and saw its share of the popular vote drop from 6.5 per cent (1,189,631 votes) in 2019, to just 2.3 per cent (398,775 votes) in 2021.

Get Today's Headlines Newsletter Canadian politics and policy stories that are shaping the day. Weekdays. SIGN UP You may unsubscribe at any time. See our By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers.See our privacy policy

Now outgoing Green Leader Annamie Paul failed to win a seat in Toronto Centre, coming in fourth place with just eight per cent of the vote. She announced her resignation as party leader nine days later, saying she wasn’t willing to put up with the attacks she “knew would be coming” and didn’t have the “heart” to continue leading the Greens.

Mr. Manly, who had held Nanaimo-Ladysmith for the Greens since a May 2019 byelection, lost his seat to New Democrat Lisa Marie Barron.

The one bright side for the party was picking up a federal seat in Ontario for the first time ever, with Mike Morrice’s win in Kitchener Centre, but it still left the party at its pre-election count of two seats total in the House.

Mr. Morrice beat two-time Liberal incumbent Raj Saini, who ended his bid for re-election in late August after a series of allegations of unwanted sexual advances and inappropriate comments were made public, and subsequently came in fourth in his riding (his name was still on the ballot).

Mr. Morrice garnered 34.9 per cent of the vote in Kitchener Centre, compared to second-place Conservative Mary Henein Thorn’s 24.5 per cent.

He described his win as a “humbling experience” after having campaigned “street after street” across his community over the course of three years, and attributed his win to having built “up trust over time” by meeting with as many voters as possible at their houses and at community events.

When Mr. Morrice first ran in the riding in 2019, his campaign used an approach that focused on “democracy in place of politics.” He and hundreds of volunteers knocked on 45,000 doors in total that election year, while also meeting with voters at community events and on the streets.“When we knocked on a neighbour’s door, instead of asking, ‘can we count on your support?’ we would ask what was important to them and really listen, be respectful and commit to putting in the work,” he said.

Now elected, he said he’s excited to “get to work.”

Mr. Morrice said the Green Party would do well to study lessons learned from past successful Green candidates at the provincial level, like Guelph, Ont., MPP Mike Schreiner and P.E.I. MLA Peter Bevan Baker, who he said are focused on being “Parliamentarians, as opposed to partisans.”

“They are focused on representing their communities, being a respectful advocate for their neighbours’ priorities, and making progress for them within the values of the party that are shared across the country. I’m following in the footsteps of other elected Greens,” he said.

For the Greens to win Kitchener, Mr. Morrice said it was important to demonstrate to voters that they were a viable option. When his campaign managed to attract 25.9 per cent of the vote in the 2019 election, compared with just three per cent in 2015, it showed voters that “they could vote for what they wanted, as opposed to the fear of what they might have been against.” Mr. Morrice said this is similar to what happened in Guelph provincially in 2018, when Mr. Schreiner was elected after coming in third place in 2014.

Beyond the local level, Mr. Morrice said he was “disappointed” by the Green Party’s infighting, and recognized that Ms. Paul faced unique barriers, being the “first Black and Jewish leader of a federal party.” He said there are a series of “conversations and reflections” party members will have to have going forward in order to learn from the successes of some of its candidates and see where there is “room to improve.”

Victoria Galea, president of the Green Party of Ontario and executive assistant to Ms. Paul, said Mr. Morrice won the riding because he is someone who “puts in the work and cares about constituents.”

“He’s someone that is consistently on the ground at community events, talking with the constituents to make Kitchener Centre a better place,” she said. “I think people really put their trust in him because of his hard work and the ground game that he played over the last few years.

Greens can be a ‘policy vanguard,’ but face issues with federal council

In an Oct. 3 Toronto Star article, former party leader Elizabeth May criticized Ms. Paul for demanding “relatively autocratic powers,” and expecting her leadership role to be similar to “that of a CEO/chair following the American business model.” She said this was what led to Ms. Paul’s “unpleasant” relationship with the elected volunteers on the party’s leadership council.

But in an interview with The Hill Times, Ms. Galea disagreed that all the blame should be put on Ms. Paul. She said the federal council for the Green Party is “dysfunctional” and “very divided on a lot of issues,” and experienced infighting even before Ms. Paul became the leader. She pointed out how the previous president, Jean-Luc Cooke, resigned in August of 2020, saying he wouldn’t come back into the “toxic culture” unless several other councillors resigned.

“It’s a systemic problem, and their approach to a lot of issues does not allow for a voice of unity or for them to make proper decisions on things,” said Ms. Galea. “And I’m not seeing any work currently being put into fixing that part.”

While people are attracted to the party because of its “comprehensive vision and policies,” many have unfortunately left because of its culture, said Ms. Keenan. She said she sees the turmoil the party experienced during the recent election as “the late adolescence phase” of the party’s maturation into “young adulthood.”

Ms. Keenan said she feels proud of her local campaign team and that they did “everything right locally,” but she’s still disappointed with the election results. Ms. Keenan finished in third place with 14.3 per cent of the vote, compared to 2019 when she came in second with 26.4 per cent of the vote.

She attributed this year’s election results to “tensions and conflict” within the Green Party, as well as the “dominant national theme” of strategic voting. “I think strategic voting in both directions contributed to a sort of reinforcement of the two-party binary system. I was trying to appeal to the idea that there are more than two choices, but I think this year the Greens were not seen as a credible third option,” she said.

The Greens’ main strength, according to Ms. Keenan, is that the party has been able to “forecast problems before they get to the point of being crises,” such as climate change, proper investments into public housing, and universal basic income. She said she believes the party’s tendency to bring in ideas that are ahead of their time, such as marijuana legalization and marriage equality for LGBTQ2+ people, makes it a “policy vanguard.”

If the Greens do the “internal work,” Ms. Keenan said she believes the party will be in a position to take advantage of the sunsetting of the “neoliberal ideology of the last 50 years” in Canadian politics that she anticipates will happen.

Moving forward, she said it must focus on a culture of team unity, and work to include all its members so that they are “struggling together towards the same goals, instead of struggling against each other.”

The party needs to be ‘rowing in the same direction’

Nicholas Loughton, who ran as the Green candidate for Victoria, B.C., this election, said while he was “disappointed” with the party’s election results nationally, he’s satisfied with his campaign, having outperformed the national Green vote by “four to five times.” Mr. Loughton came in fourth place with 11.2 per cent of the vote in his riding, down from the 29.9 per cent of the vote Green candidate Racelle Kooy received in 2019.

Mr. Loughton said he decided to join the Greens because he saw how the party was focused on delivering change, so it was “unfortunate to see the growing pains it went through during this election.” But he remains optimistic that the party will end up being a collective that is focused on “compassionate and collaborative politics and delivering real change.”

He said every political party has people from “different stripes and perspectives occupying different parts of the halls of power,” but that they need to find ways to get along. “You’d be a fool to think that Brian Mulroney, Erin O’Toole, and Stephen Harper all agree on every issue that Conservative Party faces,” he said.

The Green Party tent is large and “spans quite a ways across the ideological spectrum” according to Mr. Loughton. But he said it’s united by a few common values, so it needs to “build bridges, not walls” and ensure that everyone has their voices and concerns heard.

For the next party leader, Mr. Loughton said he wants to see someone who can help solve the party’s issues with infighting, communication, and collaboration: “What matters is that we’re all rowing in the same direction and tugging on the same rope. We’ve got a serious fight in front of us, and we will make no progress on it if we’re fighting ourselves.”

mhorwood@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times