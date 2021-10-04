Think O’Toole’s carbon price hurt him? It didn’t

Since the election and the party’s disappointing result, some Conservative insiders have argued the leader's embrace of carbon pricing was a mistake that cost the party votes. But a new exit poll by Leger and Clean Prosperity shows that’s not true.

