Think O’Toole’s carbon price hurt him? It didn’t

Since the election and the party’s disappointing result, some Conservative insiders have argued the leader's embrace of carbon pricing was a mistake that cost the party votes. But a new exit poll by Leger and Clean Prosperity shows that’s not true.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, seen speaking on Aug. 16, as the election campaign kicked off. Just eight per cent of potential Conservative voters said that O’Toole’s carbon pricing policy made them less likely to vote for the Tories. In contrast, 21 per cent said carbon pricing made them more likely to support O’Toole, write Andrew Enns and Michael Bernstein. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia
Back in April, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole made a bold decision to include a price on carbon in his climate platform.
Victoria Galea, president of the Green Party of Ontario, says the leadership council has a 'systemic problem' with infighting that prevents them from making proper decisions and having a unified voice.
'I don't see who this bright shining star is on the horizon who can run a campaign that's completely different from the one that Erin O’Toole ran and will do any better,’ says Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker.
Following a May amendment to the claim, the number of proposed class members has increased from more than 500 to 1,031 current and former Black federal public servants who are now seeking $2.5-billion in damages.
While all eight incoming MPs agreed on the need to rapidly fulfill the 94 calls to action outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, they had different ideas on what calls should be a priority for the feds.
Plaintiffs say they experienced harassment and discrimination as a result of their identities, including through belittling gestures, microaggressions, racist remarks, and denial of fair advancement opportunities.
The Bloc got a bump in support from debate moderator Shachi Kurl's question on Quebec’s secularism laws, which outraged Quebecers and 'galvanized' them to turn out for the party in the election, say analysts.