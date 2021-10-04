Shhh, don’t tell anyone François Legault has a hidden agenda

Legault recently referred to ‘the next referendum.’ What next referendum? In 2018, the premier promised 10 years of peace, but he didn’t mention a referendum after that.
The government of François Legault has more of a separatist tinge with every passing month, writes Andrew Caddell. If and when Quebec decides to declare its nationhood, Canada’s future will be in serious peril. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
KAMOURASKA, QUE.—“The cat is out of the bag.”
To keep reading, subscribe and become a political insider.
Only $7.67 / week for one year.
Enjoy unlimited website access and the digital newspaper.
Victoria Galea, president of the Green Party of Ontario, says the leadership council has a 'systemic problem' with infighting that prevents them from making proper decisions and having a unified voice.
'I don't see who this bright shining star is on the horizon who can run a campaign that's completely different from the one that Erin O’Toole ran and will do any better,’ says Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker.
Following a May amendment to the claim, the number of proposed class members has increased from more than 500 to 1,031 current and former Black federal public servants who are now seeking $2.5-billion in damages.
While all eight incoming MPs agreed on the need to rapidly fulfill the 94 calls to action outlined in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, they had different ideas on what calls should be a priority for the feds.
Plaintiffs say they experienced harassment and discrimination as a result of their identities, including through belittling gestures, microaggressions, racist remarks, and denial of fair advancement opportunities.
The Bloc got a bump in support from debate moderator Shachi Kurl's question on Quebec’s secularism laws, which outraged Quebecers and 'galvanized' them to turn out for the party in the election, say analysts.