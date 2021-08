The details gathered in a recent report will inform ACFN’s negotiations with the federal government, including calls for an official apology and reparations, and laying the groundwork for reconciliation in the future.

Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson pictured speaking with reporters in February 2020. Mr. Wilkinson, the minister responsible for Parks Canada, as well as Ron Hallman, President and CEO of Parks Canada, recently met with the local Indigenous groups whose traditional territory was taken up during the establishment of Wood Buffalo National Park.