Opinion

Caddell’s comments on foreign influence raise questions, says Fredericton prof

August 4, 2021

Re: “Foreign influence in our elections is real, so what are we doing about it?” (The Hill Times, July 28, p. 4). Andrew Caddell’s latest column on “foreign influence” in Canadian elections is quite disturbing. His advice that people should report what they suspect are “attempts to influence our elections” to the authorities is frightening. Who does he have in mind? Is anyone who argues—as I do—that Canada has badly mismanaged its relationship with China subject to such suspicion? Are people of Chinese ethnicity particularly suspect?

