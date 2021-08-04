Backroom handling of potential Liberal nomination in Kanata-Carleton causing fissures in riding, say riding association members and potential candidates

If the Liberals are planning on appointing a candidate in Kanata-Carleton, Ont., for the next election without consulting the riding association, or going through the regular nomination process, they should think twice, say some potential Liberal candidates and riding association members.

“We would like a nomination process that’s open and transparent,” said Dr. Rouba Fattal, a member of the Liberal Party who wants to be considered for the nomination in Kanata-Carleton, in an interview with The Hill Times. “They are upset [riding association members] here, they want a woman, they want somebody of diversity.”

Ms. Fattal is of Syrian origin who immigrated to Canada about 27 years ago. Currently, she’s working for the federal government and is a part-time professor of political science at the University of Ottawa and Carleton University.

Two-term Liberal MP Karen McCrimmon (Kanata-Carleton, Ont.) is not expected to seek re-election. The federal election could be called in the coming days. She did not respond to interview requests from The Hill Times. As of deadline for this story, she had not officially announced her intention not to run again. On the party website, she’s listed as the candidate for the next election.

Liberal sources told The Hill Times last week that Jenna Sudds, Kanata North city councillor and deputy mayor of Ottawa, is likely going to be appointed or acclaimed as the candidate in the riding.

It’s unclear if the party is considering any other candidate or what the nomination process will be in the riding.

Since early June, the Liberals have been in electoral urgency mode, which allows the party to get candidates nominated without going through the regular nomination process.

Ms. Fattal said that riding association members in Kanata are unhappy that their MP has not shared with them whether she’s running or not.

“We really would like to have some answers,” said Ms. Fattal. “I mean, the problem is until now, we don’t know if the MP would like to resign or not.”

Ms. Fattal said that she’s reached out to senior cabinet ministers and party officials to let them know she’s interested in the Liberal nomination. She also reached out to The Hill Times to put it on the record that she wants to be considered for the nomination.

Ms. Fattal, who is a member of the Liberal Party’s Laurier Club, questioned if Ms. Sudds is even a member of the Liberal Party. The annual membership fee of the Laurier Club is $1,600 or $133.34 per month. Ms. Fattal said that, unless Ms. Sudds joined the federal party recently, the Kanata North councillor has not been a member of the Liberal Party. By deadline Ms. Sudds had not responded to interview requests from The Hill Times. But it’s not unusual for city councillors not to join any political party officially as municipal elections are not party based, and councillors have to work with MPPs and MPs from different political parties.

Ms. Fattal is one of several other potential nomination candidates and riding association members who reached out to The Hill Times in the last few weeks to express their frustration about why a decision about the nomination is being made without any consultations with the riding association.

“This is a winnable riding, but with the right candidate,” said another interested potential candidate who spoke to The Hill Times on a not-for-attribution basis for fear of retribution. “If they [the party leadership] imposed a candidate without due process, we might lose this riding.”

Ms. McCrimmon, a retired RCAF lieutenant colonel, was first elected to the House in the 2015 election with a margin of 12.2 per cent of the votes. The margin, however, went down to 6.6 per cent in the last federal election.

The newer riding of Kanata-Carleton was created as part of the redistribution of electoral boundaries in 2013 and was first represented in the House after the 2015 election. Before redistribution, the riding was called Carleton-Mississippi Mills.

In the 2011 federal election, before the riding was rejigged and renamed, Ms. McCrimmon ran unsuccessfully against then-incumbent Conservative MP and cabinet minister Gordon O’Connor who represented the riding from 2004 to 2015 before he retired from politics. Prior to Mr. O’Connor, Conservative MP Scott Reid (Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, Ont.) won the riding in the 2000 election for the Canadian Alliance party.

In the 2013 federal Liberal leadership race, Ms. McCrimmon ran unsuccessfully against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.), along with Martin Cauchon, Joyce Murray, Martha Hall Findlay, and Deborah Coyne, after party leader Michael Ignatieff resigned.

In response to a question about the frustration in the Liberal riding association about the nomination process in Kanata-Carleton, a spokesman said: “Our nominations process reflects extensive consultation with registered Liberals, caucus members, past candidates, and our party’s EDAs, commissions, and provincial/territorial boards, with a strong focus on community engagement, inclusive politics, and our commitment to building the most open movement in Canadian politics,” wrote Matteo Rossi, manager, media relations & communications projects, in an email to The Hill Times.

Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to correct that Dr. Ruba Fattal is a member of the Liberal Party but is not a member of the Kanata-Carleton Liberal riding association.