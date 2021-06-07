Canada is in an identity crisis, and Canadians are appalled

But the federal government continues its passive aggressive resistance to the truth.
Organized by the Odawa Native Friendship Centre to honour the 215 Indigenous children whose remains were discovered two weeks ago at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, people placed 215 pairs of shoes and boots to honour their memory at the Centennial Flame on Parliament Hill on June 3, 2021. The discovery of the mass grave has attracted international headlines. The Hill Times photograph by Sam Garcia
OTTAWA—Warning: this story contains distressing details.
Just days after critics warned Ottawa’s action plan was devoid of any tangible timelines, one minister acknowledged crucial markers like dates and funding will be outlined in a forthcoming ‘implementation plan.'
Several immigration service providers say a new report raises more questions as to how the department created, authorized, and enforced a recently phased-out policy that an investigation deemed against the act.