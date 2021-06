Plus, there are now two Liberal-minded politicos vying for the top civic job in different cities, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is spotted sporting a cane after a frisbee toss.

The five finalists vying for the Writers' Trust of Canada $25,000 prize are, from left to right: Celina Caesar-Chavannes for Can You Hear Me Now?, Desmond Cole for The Skin We're In, Ronald J. Deibert for Reset: Reclaiming the Internet for Civil Society, Alex Marland for Whipped: Party Discipline in Canada, and Karin Wells for The Abortion Caravan: When Women Shut Down Government in the Battle for the Right to Choose.