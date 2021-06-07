A successful low-carbon energy transition starts in cities and grows from there

Climate change is not a distant threat but rather a current reality. Without an immediate and accelerating transformation of our fossil fuel-based energy system, global average temperatures will rise more than 1.5-degree Celsius as soon as 2030. We know that this level of warming will lead to heightened risks for humanity, pushing us into an uncertain world with impacts on our health, livelihoods, security and prosperity. With more than half of the world’s population living in urban settlements, most of the human and economic impacts of climate change will occur in cities. At the same time, cities and the infrastructure that connects them consume over two-thirds of global energy and produce over 70 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Energy and urbanization are closely interlinked. The next energy transition needs to deliver an energy system capable of providing us with the reliable, resilient power that we need in our cities while minimizing the impacts on our environment, health, and well-being. And there is no better place to jump-start the transition than in cities.