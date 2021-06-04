Grey-green infrastructure as an explicit strategy for climate risk mitigation

The negative impacts of our actions on the natural environment through resource extraction (oil, gas, mining) or massive infrastructure projects (dams, pipelines, transmission corridors, highways, and urban developments) are well recognized. However, the natural environment is both resilient and has enormous intrinsic economic value. Its capacity to sustain, nurture, and enhance resilience of the built infrastructure is less well understood and its intrinsic economic value is not prominent in the political discourse on the environment. On specific environmental issues—whether it is the threat of climate risk disruptions on a large scale, or impacts of industrial installations at the local level—our dominant narrative and solution space is firmly circumscribed within the bounds of ‘guilt’ to reduce emissions or ‘blame’ the corporations, or governments for ineffective regulatory oversight and controls.