Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
Opinion

Grey-green infrastructure as an explicit strategy for climate risk mitigation

By Jatin Nathwani      June 4, 2021

If such an approach, based on ‘nature-based solutions’ deeply integrated into planning were to be adopted on a national level, it would be an impetus for diverse stakeholder groups and different constituencies to find a common ground and help reduce acrimony in the political debates.

The Boeri Studio building is a vertical forest, designed by Stefano Boeri, Gaianandrea Barreca, and Giovanni La Varra, and located in Milan, Italy. Photograph courtesy of Flickr

The negative impacts of our actions on the natural environment through resource extraction (oil, gas, mining) or massive infrastructure projects (dams, pipelines, transmission corridors, highways, and urban developments) are well recognized. However, the natural environment is both resilient and has enormous intrinsic economic value. Its capacity to sustain, nurture, and enhance resilience of the built infrastructure is less well understood and its intrinsic economic value is not prominent in the political discourse on the environment. On specific environmental issues—whether it is the threat of climate risk disruptions on a large scale, or impacts of industrial installations at the local level—our dominant narrative and solution space is firmly circumscribed within the bounds of ‘guilt’ to reduce emissions or ‘blame’ the corporations, or governments for ineffective regulatory oversight and controls.

Get The Weekend Point of View Newsletter

Top Canadian political and policy opinion and analysis. Saturdays and Sundays.
By entering your email address you consent to receive email from The Hill Times containing news, analysis, updates and offers. You may unsubscribe at any time. See our privacy policy
More in News

IRCC’s ‘arbitrary’ automatic extensions on information requests created ‘unfair playing field,’ say immigration agents

News|By Palak Mangat 3:02 PM ET
Several immigration service providers say a new report raises more questions as to how the department created, authorized, and enforced a recently phased-out policy that an investigation deemed against the act.

Tackling Victoria Building reno earlier could save $65-million, department estimates show

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Senators are still mulling over PSPC’s pitch to renovate the Victoria Building sooner than originally planned, alongside construction of the new Block 2 complex.

MPs, advocates call for funding, education, action to crush ‘shadow pandemic’ of domestic violence

News|By Alice Chen
The approach taken needs to get to the “root causes of violence … and provide support for survivors under a cohesive framework,” Paulette Senior, CEO of the Canadian Women’s Foundation said.

MPs, leaders reckon with Canada’s ‘dark and painful’ history in House debate on remains discovered of 215 Indigenous children at B.C. residential school

News|By Mike Lapointe
ISG Senator Mary Jane McCallum told the Red Chamber that 'one of my most persistent emotions’ while in residential school ‘was overwhelming loneliness and bewildering feeling of abandonment.'

Parliamentary privilege at issue as MPs seek documents on Winnipeg lab firings

News|By Neil Moss
The government hasn't been complying with committee orders for unredacted documents, including to see documents concerning the PHAC's decision to fire two scientists after their security clearances were revoked.

Despite budget moves, EI changes not permanent, big enough: MPs, experts

News|By Alice Chen
The budget included extensions of many COVID-19-era policies and a planned two-year consultation, but was overall a 'damp squib' for EI changes, says the Canadian Labour Congress' Chris Roberts.

No deep concern for extended GG selection process, despite awkwardness for chief justice, say experts

News|By Neil Moss
The situation could become concerning if a new governor general isn't in place before the next dissolution of Parliament, say two professors.

Feds have ‘no firm date’ to enact military victims’ rights: report

News|By Palak Mangat
The official charged with drafting a document detailing the rights of victims of crimes in the military justice system says the Defence department has ‘drafting instructions’ for half of the required regulations.

Canada ‘late in the game’ passing UNDRIP law, says Lametti, urging quick passage in Senate

News|By Palak Mangat
According to one Cree Parliamentarian, Senators have been given ‘inadequate time’ to offer sober second thought on Bill C-15 with it coming before them in the dying days of the session.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions