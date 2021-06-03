Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Opinion

Half measures won’t get us off the starting line in global race to net zero

By ISG Senator Rosa Galvez      June 3, 2021

Will Canada finally get it right on climate? Rather than focus on what is probable, let’s focus on what is necessary.

If, as Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland stated, the government believes that 'we need to see climate action as just a pure, hard economic question, a question of the sustainability and international competitiveness of the Canadian economy,' then more action is necessary if we wish to stay in the race, writes ISG Senator Rosa Galvez. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade

It seems like it is now every day that we get international signals that climate action is happening much quicker than expected. The last month saw Shell being forced by a Dutch court to cut carbon emissions by 2030, Germany forced by a court to adopt more ambitious climate measures to protect future generations, climate activists securing two seats on the board of ExxonMobil, the world’s foremost corporate climate denier, and Chevron shareholders backing scope 3 (downstream and indirect) emissions cuts against the recommendation of its own board. Even the International Energy Agency (IEA), an organization of oil-supplying countries, reported no investments in new fossil fuel production should go forward in a net-zero emissions world.

