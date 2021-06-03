Half measures won’t get us off the starting line in global race to net zero

It seems like it is now every day that we get international signals that climate action is happening much quicker than expected. The last month saw Shell being forced by a Dutch court to cut carbon emissions by 2030, Germany forced by a court to adopt more ambitious climate measures to protect future generations, climate activists securing two seats on the board of ExxonMobil, the world’s foremost corporate climate denier, and Chevron shareholders backing scope 3 (downstream and indirect) emissions cuts against the recommendation of its own board. Even the International Energy Agency (IEA), an organization of oil-supplying countries, reported no investments in new fossil fuel production should go forward in a net-zero emissions world.