Documented: 215 reasons we need full disclosure

Probably the most hidden and damning record in Canadian history came out of Kamloops with the recent discovery of one mass grave containing the remains of 215 missing Indigenous children who had forcibly attended the local residential school.

A new classroom building of the Kamloops Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., pictured in 1950. The Canadian government and the governments can fly all its flags at half mast at all its federal buildings for a memorial for the Indigenous children who died, but what's really needed is full transparency and accountability to stay on board with the public's needs or to help those whose stories and past horrors need addressing, writes Ken Rubin.