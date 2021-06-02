Parliamentary privilege at issue as MPs seek documents on Winnipeg lab firings

With MPs growing increasingly frustrated over not receiving requested documents, a fight over parliamentary privilege is brewing with the Special House Committee on Canada-China Relations and Conservative Party demanding documents about the firing of two scientists.

Throughout the 43rd Parliament, House committees have requested unredacted documents from the government, but in turn the executive has largely submitted pre-redacted documents or failed to hand over all the documents that were asked.

The Canada-China Relations Committee tabled a report to the House recommending an order of the House for Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) documents regarding the “transfer of Ebola and Henipah viruses to the Wuhan Institute of Virology in March 2019 and the subsequent revocation of security clearances for, and termination of the employment of, Dr. Xiangguo Qiu and Keding Cheng.” When it receives the documents, the committee has asked for the House law clerk to take part in an in-camera meeting to discuss what information might “reasonably be expected to compromise national security or reveal details of an ongoing criminal investigation” so the committee can decide what documents can be made public.

Those documents have been twice requested by the committee, but have yet to be handed over to the House.

PHAC has refused to disclose why the two scientists were fired. Their security clearances were revoked following a national security assessment provided by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) to PHAC, according to a May Globe and Mail report.

Conservative MP Michael Chong (Wellington-Halton Hills, Ont.), his party’s foreign affairs critic, tabled an opposition motion on June 1 to have PHAC turn over the requested documents. A vote on the motion is expected on June 2.

At question is whether the committee has an absolute power to subpoena documents.

Department of Justice lawyer Christian Roy told the Canada-China Relations Committee on May 10 that the power to send for records is “not absolute.”

The request for sensitive documents harkens back to the Afghan detainee dispute during Stephen Harper’s Conservative government when opposition MPs, citing parliamentary privilege, requested unredacted records to look into whether the Canadian government or military had knowledge that prisoners being transferred to the Afghan National Army were subject to torture. At the time, then-House Speaker Peter Milliken requested a group of MPs and former justices look over the documents to see what should be redacted and what should not.

Mr. Milliken ruled in 2010 that committees have the right to order unredacted documents from the government.

Citing Mr. Milliken’s ruling on Parliament’s right to subpoena documents, Conservative MP Garnett Genuis (Sherwood Park-Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.) said in the Chamber on May 31 that the right is “unfettered.”

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau (Notre-Dame-de-Grâce-Westmount, Que.) responded that House committees may make requests, but it is up to civil servants who “apply the rules in deciding what can be provided and what cannot be provided or has to be blacked out for security, or privacy, or commercial reasons.”

“We try to always comply with requests from committees, but we also have to take into account that there are commercial and other private or very sensitive security interests that also have to be taken into consideration,” Mr. Garneau said.

Orders for unredacted documents have also been forwarded by a number of committees, but haven’t been fully followed by the government.

Carleton University professor Philippe Lagassé, an expert on the Westminster parliamentary system, said without providing those ordered documents, the government is, “in principle,” breaching the rights of Parliamentarians.

“Often times what we see in these kinds of legislative-executive tussles is both sides will offer their interpretation—the executive naturally will want to push back to defend what it sees as its right to control information—constitutionally, of course, it is not correct,” he said.

“The underlying principle is, yes, this is an infringement on privilege when that information is specifically being requested and it is up to the House clerks to deal with redactions, but it is not unsurprising that the executive pushes back on and attempts to provide the information that it wants,” he said.

According to House of Commons Procedure and Practice, committees can accept the government’s decision not to fully provide the information, come to a compromise (such as agreeing to keep the materials confidential), or uphold the order seeking the records. As committees don’t have disciplinary power, upholding the order is done by bringing the matter to the House as a motion.

If the government still refuses to disclose the documents, Prof. Lagassé said the issue could be brought forward as a matter of privilege, which would require a ruling from House Speaker Anthony Rota (Nipissing-Timiskaming, Ont.).

Prof. Lagassé said if the country wasn’t in the middle of the pandemic, he said he would think the matter would be “unfolding very differently.”

“If we weren’t in the pandemic and there were a more regular kind of parliamentary sitting … I suspect there would be far less patience around this,” he said. “The fact that we are in the pandemic is allowing some of these issues to go less noticed than they might be otherwise. So to me, this is highlighting the real issues of trying to have legislative scrutiny in the midst of a pandemic. A lot of these core issues are being left undiscussed or insufficiently discussed.”

Mr. Milliken told The Hill Times that he came to the decision to have a panel of MPs and experts review the Afghan detainee documents to balance the rights of Parliamentarians with the need to protect national security.

“National security is a matter of concern, not just to the government, but to Parliament, too,” said Mr. Milliken, who served as Speaker for more than a decade. “There’s some reason for Parliamentarians to be involved in that if the government is arguing that releasing these things would constitute a severe breach of national security.”

He said Parliamentarians should be able to see what they request, even if that needs to happen privately.

Former Liberal MP Derek Lee, an expert on parliamentary procedure who played a central role in calling for documents during the Afghan detainee dispute, said the power to order documents is a “very important” and “blunt and delicate power.”

He said the power is “so powerful” that there are sensitivities in its use and scope.

“It has to be non-partisan, fulfilling the purpose of the committee and its work, and you got to have other members agree that it’s the right way to go. If there needs to be some privacy imposed on the content or some of the content then you accept and you do it,” he said, adding that no power is absolute.

He added MPs need to know whether they have the power or not. While the mandate for the Special Committee on Canada-China Relations doesn’t outline its power to subpoena documents, it does say the committee is “granted all of the powers of a standing committee, as provided in the Standing Orders.”

“If the House doesn’t specifically delegate it, you could argue that the House has not delegated it,” Mr. Lee said.

