Lukashenko’s ‘lose-lose’ air caper

With this single outrageous act of diverting a recent Ryanair flight, the Belarusian president has also unwittingly vastly empowered his heretofore virtually unknown opponent.

If the flight diversion and arrest of Roman Protasevich was in fact an elaborate and diabolical plot conceived by Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko, he has to be one of the dumbest dictators to ever rule a country, writes Scott Taylor.