After more than a year of suffering, and disruption of supply chains, why not seize the opportunity to rebuild the global economy on a more ethical basis, more concerned with the common good and a better world.

World Vision reports that $3.7-billion worth of food was imported into Canada in 2019 that may contain child labour. We can no longer turn a blind eye, because collectively we are benefiting from this shameless exploitation elsewhere in the world to obtain cheap products on our markets, write Sen. Julie Miville-Dechêne and MP John McKay.