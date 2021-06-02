Important information missing in discussion of alleged sexual misconduct by senior military staff, says reader

Re: “Court of public opinion swifter than military investigative processes,” (The Hill Times, May 26, p. 5). According to Scott Taylor, the court of public opinion is treading where the brave dare not go. Mr. Taylor examines accusations of sexual misconduct by senior military staff on a timeline that marks who held political reins at the time; who knew and didn’t act and whether accusations of sexual misconduct came before or after the launch of the 2015 Operation Honour initiative. Mr. Taylor’s concluding remarks in his article suggests that these are “historical allegations”; that the officers deny any wrongdoing and that they have been stripped of their command.