Don’t let the next pandemic meet this pharmaceutical sector

Having rounded the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is interesting to see that no made-in-Canada COVID-19 medicines or vaccines have been approved for the treatment and prevention of the disease. That, in turn, contributes to the national mortality and morbidity due to the limited supply of imported COVID-19 therapies and vaccines, as well as the opportunity cost of improving the nation’s real GDP through the export of “made-in-Canada COVID-19 therapeutics” to other nations that need them, and the accompanying improvement of the national economic well-being.