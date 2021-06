The budget included extensions of many COVID-19-era policies and a planned two-year consultation, but was overall a 'damp squib' for EI changes, says the Canadian Labour Congress' Chris Roberts.

Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough, pictured right with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland in August 2020, was directed by the prime minister in her January mandate letter to bring about a plan to modernize the country’s employment insurance system.