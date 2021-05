Experts say cyber threats are increasing in number and sophistication at an alarming rate, particularly as the pandemic has drastically changed the way we live and work.

Shelly Bruce, the chief of the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), pictured speaking to reporters in 2019. Cyber threat actors need three things to be effective: motivation, capability, and opportunity, according to Ms. Bruce. 'Our job is to degrade one or more of these variables in a way that undermines their overall chances of success.'