Next election a chance for Liberal ‘clean sweep’ in Hamilton, says former deputy prime minister Sheila Copps

The next election is an opportunity for the Liberals to get a “clean sweep” in the Hamilton area, thanks to their party’s lead in the polls and the fact that two opposition incumbents in the area are not seeking re-election, says former deputy prime minister Sheila Copps, who has deep political roots in the city.

“There’s a big opportunity for the Liberals,” said former deputy prime minister and Hamilton MP Sheila Copps in an interview with The Hill Times.

“The last time we had a clean sweep was when I was there, they [Liberals] actually had all the ridings in the whole area. And that’s possible again, [for] the Liberals.”

Born and raised in Hamilton, Ont., Ms. Copps has a long family history in Steel Town’s politics at all three levels of government. Her father served as the mayor of the city in the 1960s and 1970s. Ms. Copps represented Hamilton-area ridings provincially and federally starting in the early 1980s, and served in several major portfolios in the Jean Chrétien cabinet between 1993 and 2004.

There are five federal ridings in the Hamilton region—two each held by the Liberals and the NDP—and one by the Conservatives. Rookie NDP MP Matthew Green represents the riding of Hamilton Centre, and Scott Duvall represents the riding of Hamilton Mountain. Conservative MP David Sweet represents the riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook. Liberal MP Bob Bratina is the MP for Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, and Labour Minister Filomena Tassi represents Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas.

Mr. Sweet, Mr. Duvall, and Mr. Bratina have already announced they won’t re-offer in the next election. Mr. Sweet won his riding in the last election by a margin of 2.6 per cent of the votes, Mr. Duvall by 5.8 per cent, and Mr. Bratina by a 9.9 per cent margin.

In the 1993, 1997, and 2000 elections, the federal Liberals won three back-to-back majority governments and carried all five Hamilton-area ridings. But things started to change in the 2004 election, when the Paul Martin Liberals were first reduced to a minority government, and David Christopherson won Hamilton Centre for the NDP. The Liberals eventually lost the government to the Conservatives in 2006, when the NDP won three Hamilton-area seats.

Ms. Copps said that the Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) Liberals were not able to unseat any incumbent NDP or Conservative MPs in the Hamilton area in 2019 because of the “bumpy” campaign, during which a number of controversies undermined the party’s pitch to voters. Those included revelations that Mr. Trudeau wore blackface makeup several times as a young adult.

The controversy created an opening for NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) who performed well in the leaders’ debates and ran a positive campaign. As a result of the gaffe-plagued campaign, the Liberals were reduced from a majority to a minority government in the last election.

In 2015, the Liberals made history by climbing from third-place party in the House of Commons to a majority government. They won two out of five seats in the Hamilton area in that election.

Now that Mr. Duvall and Mr. Sweet are not running again, Ms. Copps said, Liberals have a good shot at winning their two ridings. Both MPs eked out victories in 2019 by close margins over second-place Liberal candidates.

Ms. Copps said the NDP’s stance against the construction of some oil and gas pipelines will work against it in Hamilton, which is one of the main industrial towns in Canada where steel is made. Recently, the NDP nominated Avi Lewis, a star candidate in the B.C. riding of West Vancouver-Sunshine Coast-Sea to Sky Country, who is also against pipeline construction.

“The fact that the NDP is taking a position against the construction of pipelines in a town where the steel workers make the vast majority of their income through pipelines doesn’t put them in a good position,” said Ms. Copps.

“So the fact [is] that the nomination last week of Avi Lewis is going to hurt the NDP big time in Hamilton, because he’s basically against building any new pipelines … and all of those things are jobs for the Hamilton steelworkers. So they’re going to be sitting this one out, they can’t possibly support the NDP given that kind of cleavage.”

Ms. Copps said that the Liberals need top-quality candidates to win the ridings they don’t hold in the Hamilton area, including Hamilton Centre, which Mr. Green won for the NDP by a 17.5 per cent margin.

As of last week, Ms. Tassi was the only nominated candidate in the region, according to the Liberal Party website. Ms. Copps conceded that unseating Mr. Green will be an uphill battle, but she said it’s possible. The riding provincially is represented by the Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath,

“It is definitely winnable but it’s the toughest one of all of them for sure,” she said.

NDP MPs confident, eyeing Bratina’s riding

The New Democratic Party MPs from Hamilton say it’s the Liberals in Hamilton who should watch out when voters next go to the polls.

In an interview with The Hill Times, Mr. Duvall said that he was not surprised that Ms. Copps, a former Liberal, would claim the Grits could win all the Hamilton ridings. He predicted that the NDP would instead be re-elected in their two held ridings, and would give the Liberals a run for their money in the three other ridings.

Mr. Duvall noted that the NDP represented the riding of Hamilton East-Stoney Creek for about nine years between 2006 and 2015, and that the Liberals won that riding because of Mr. Bratina’s profile as a former Hamilton mayor and the Liberal red wave. He said the NDP has a very good shot at winning this riding next time, with Mr. Bratina no longer on the ballot.

Mr. Duvall predicted that the next election will yield another minority government, with every seat important to the outcome. That will make the Hamilton area ridings a key battleground.

He said Hamilton voters will give the NDP credit for pushing the Liberal government to do more to help Canadians who needed it during the pandemic.

“A lot of people have given us credit now for this stuff happening, especially for the people that are making minimum wage and have no jobs anymore and small businesses we’re fighting hard for,” said Mr. Duvall. “The government can say they’re fighting hard too, but why are there so many breakdowns? And why [do] so many people complain if their policies and systems are so good? Why is it that people are pleading for help?”

In an interview with The Hill Times, Mr. Green offered a similar opinion. He said that his party was expecting to hold onto its two Hamilton seats, and is aiming to win back Hamilton East-Stoney Creek riding. He said the NDP represents that riding provincially, and he expects they will win it in the next federal election.

“The Liberals have been busy chasing headlines and Democrats have been busy at work,” said Mr. Green.

“Anybody in Hamilton is going to look to the work that we’ve done, particularly Scott Duvall working for seniors, fighting for people. I’ve certainly been doing the same here. When we go to the polls, the next election, we’re going to be running on our record, and we’re going to be running on what we’re able to deliver for Canadians in the time of COVID.”

Mr. Sweet did not respond to interview requests from The Hill Times.

Earl Washburn, a senior analyst with Ekos Research said that national public opinion polls suggest that the Liberals have momentum right now, which makes them favourites to make gains in the Hamilton region. It remains to be seen if the momentum will last until election day.

Mr. Washburn said that it’s too early to say that the Liberals will be able to win all five Hamilton ridings, and he predicted that there will be a tough fight amongst the three federal parties in the ridings where incumbents are not re-offering again.

“Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, and Flamborough-Glanbrook will all be fairly close,” said Mr. Washburn.

In the ridings of Hamilton Mountain and Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, the main competitors will be the Liberals and the New Democrats, while in Flamborough-Glanbrook, the Conservatives and the Liberal will be the main competitors, he said.

