Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
Feature

New directors on deck for Treasury Board President Duclos

By Laura Ryckewaert      May 31, 2021

Plus, Health Minister Patty Hajdu has a new Ontario regional affairs adviser in her office, while Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson has hired an executive assistant for his chief of staff.

Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos, pictured during a Nov. 27, 2020, press conference alongside Indigenous Services Minister Marc Miller, left, and Health Minister Patty Hajdu. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos saw quite the office shake-up earlier this spring, with three new directors named, including Jean-Sébastien Bock as head of policy.

Laura Ryckewaert

Laura Ryckewaert is a deputy editor at The Hill Times.
- lryckewaert@hilltimes.com

More in News

‘We must make Canadian cyberspace a harder target,’ says CSE chief

News|By Mike Lapointe
Experts say cyber threats are increasing in number and sophistication at an alarming rate, particularly as the pandemic has drastically changed the way we live and work.

‘No direction’ from Liberal Party on COVID campaign logistics, some candidates and riding associations complain

News|By Abbas Rana
The pandemic means standard campaign practices won't apply this time around, say some candidates and riding association executives.

Workplace racism ‘amplified’ for Black Canadians, entrepreneurs, new reports find

News|By Palak Mangat
Two recently-released reports highlighting the experience of Black entrepreneurs and Canadians in the workplace show the need to recruit, hire, and retain people of colour in leadership roles, says one expert.

Italian-Canadian Parliamentarians welcome ‘overdue’ apology for internment as ‘closure,’ ‘learning moment’

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
In June 1940, when Canada declared war on Italy, some 31,000 Italian Canadians were labelled ‘enemy aliens’ overnight, and about 600 men were sent to internment camps, some for years.

Feds took ‘reasonable’ risk prepaying for some medical equipment in early days of pandemic: AG

News|By Palak Mangat
The feds paid up front for equipment in 14 out of 39 contracts the office examined. Out of those, seven suppliers were subject to a ‘financial evaluation’ by the department responsible for federal procurement.

Bloc blames Liberals for delaying bill to end supply management concessions

News|By Neil Moss
The Bloc Québécois private member's bill has broad political support, but some trade analysts say it could hamper future trade negotiations.

OCL staff eye summer reprieve, as lobbying activity continues to reach new heights

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
Lobbying Commissioner Nancy Bélanger says it will be interesting to see if the lobbying activity this coming summer will be comparable to that of last year, which set new records in an already bumper year.

AG finds half of First Nation requests for extra nurses, paramedics not met amid COVID-19

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Indigenous Services Canada also had ‘weaknesses’ in its PPE planning, but responded to COVID-related requests in a ‘timely manner,’ a new federal audit found.

Kurusamy sweeps three categories and ranks as the top Terrific Staffer

News|By Alice Chen
Called a 'lifesaver' for the Ontario caucus, new Terrific 25 entrant Gowthaman Kurusamy also ranked as the Best All-Round staffer, tied for the Most Knowledgeable staffer, and placed as No. 1 Best Cabinet staffer.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions