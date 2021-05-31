Forty-third Parliament of Canada, I hardly knew ya!

OTTAWA—Barring unanimous consent to extend the number of sitting days, the House of Commons is scheduled to rise on June 23, and I truly hope I am not the bearer of either bad or surprising news here, but they ain’t coming back. I’m talking gone, au revoir, adios, tail-lights in the rear-view mirror. I’m talking about the final curtain dropping down on the performative politics that will define the second session of the 43rd Parliament of Canada.