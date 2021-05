A Dutch court ruled last week that Shell’s declared plan for reducing its carbon emissions was vague, inadequate, and non-binding, and ordered it to cut its total emissions by almost half in the next nine and a half years.

The time needed to persuade the climate doubters and mobilize the apathetic was always going to leave very little time for actually getting emissions down before we hit tipping points and lose control of the outcome entirely. What happens in the courtrooms, as in the recent Shell decision, and the boardrooms is important and it’s a relief that things are finally starting to move in the right direction, writes Gwynne Dyer.