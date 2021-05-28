Workplace racism ‘amplified’ for Black Canadians, entrepreneurs, new reports find

New data on the experiences of Black Canadians and entrepreneurs suggests the workplace is the “epicentre” of racism and discrimination, highlighting the urgent need to boost representation and better provide mentorship opportunities, say experts and Parliamentarians.

Over the last several weeks, there have been two reports released that dive into such sentiments. Framed as the first of its kind, the Canadian Race Relations Foundation (CRRF) partnered with York University professor Lorne Foster and shared interim results flowing out of a wide-ranging study on May 21, dubbed the Black Canadian National Survey. Conducted between March 21 and May 5, data researchers analyzed feedback from about 400 Black community organizations and some 6,500 Canadians who took the web survey.

Findings of the ongoing study suggest experiences vary by community; about 70 per cent of Black people reported facing racism regularly or occasionally, compared to a figure that sits at 49 per cent for Indigenous people, 48 per cent for other non-white Canadians, and 18 per cent for white people.

On the entrepreneurial front, Independent Senator Colin Deacon (Nova Scotia) released a report on May 26 that has been in the works since last fall, studying the ecosystem that Black business-minded Canadians are navigating. His office in September commissioned the help of Alfred Burgesson, the 20-something founder of the Tribe Network, which aims to build Canada’s Black, Indigenous, and People of Colour Entrepreneurship and Innovation Hub, to guide the report.

The study tapped Abacus Data to analyze its findings, and it was also commissioned by the African Canadian Senate Group. A survey of Black business owners was conducted from March 23 to April 15, with a total of 342 people responding—76 per cent of whom reported their race makes it harder to succeed, whether in access to capital, low trust in banks, or difficulty networking.

Prof. Foster, director of the Institute for Social Research at York, said the findings of the broader study he’s conducting are significant in that they paint a holistic picture of the Black experience in Canada, across a range of sectors.

“I really do believe that this is the first national survey, outside of the census, that really deals with some robust and disaggregated data in relation to Black communities,” said Prof. Foster. The study may also be the first to examine the state of affairs and conditions across the fields of healthcare, child and social services, criminal justice, education, and workplace settings.

The data on workplace settings jumped out to the professor as being especially noteworthy.

“The workplace is really the epicentre for determinations of discrimination and fairness, for that matter, in Canadian society,” he said, an observation the entrepreneurial survey results also suggest, as it details systemic barriers faced by those hoping to launch their businesses. “All of the responses, experiences, and feelings are amplified when you look at the labour sector responses.”

According to Prof. Foster’s report, more than two times as many Black people reported viewing racism as a very serious problem in the workforce, a figure that sat at 40 per cent. That compared to 18 per cent for non-white respondents, and 17 per cent for Indigenous people. For white respondents, the figure was lowest at 12 per cent. Some 56 per cent of white people reported viewing racism in the workplace as a small problem or not a problem at all, while 96 per cent of Black people said they believe racism at work is a problem and 78 per cent thought it a very serious or serious problem.

“You’ve got a significant problem here, that I’m not Pollyannaish about, because it’s so widespread,” he said, noting experiences in the workplace are amplified given Canada is a “market-based society” where people must spend most of their day at work. Still, the “intensity” of such sentiments and differences caught him off guard, as “you would suspect that the workplace would [adopt a mantra of] first among all equals.”

One budget cycle can’t address ‘generational’ problem, says entrepreneur

Governments can address this, said Prof. Foster, who recommended they push for affirmative recruitment, retention, and promotion that are “thought about at every stage of organizations’ and employers’ processes for hiring.”

“Employers have, because of our human rights infrastructure, an equality duty to introduce or take positive measures to root out discrimination. We should encourage them to be more proactive in that regard,” he said. Prof. Foster pointed to his school, which, in recognition of the fact that it needs to broaden its representation of Black faculty members, recently vowed to hire 12 Black faculty over the next two years.

Prof. Foster said there appears to be a growing “global recognition” of systemic inequities faced by racialized Canadians, which needs to be seized upon by governments to “translate that protest into policy.”

It’s a sentiment Mr. Burgesson said he’s carried throughout his life, and in particular over the last pandemic year, which has brought systemic inequities to the fore. He said while Ottawa has announced “quite a bit over the last few months,” he hopes investments are sustained into future years.

“We’re dealing with a generational problem and one budget cycle is not enough to address the issue,” he said. “I don’t know the exact number in terms of what the Black community deserves. I don’t know how we quantify 400 years of injustices, but it’s significantly higher than what was proposed.”

In the feds’ 2021 budget, tabled in April, the government earmarked $200-million in 2021-22 to set up a new “Black-led Philanthropic Endowment Fund.” It also proposed to add up to $51.7-million over four years for the Black Entrepreneurship Program, which was announced in September 2020 and partners with financial institutions to offer loans of up to $250,000 to Black business owners and entrepreneurs.

Trust in banks ranked lowest among Black entrepreneurs: report

“Under the entrepreneurship program, some $33-million has been set aside to offer loans, and institutions including Scotiabank, CIBC, and the Royal Bank of Canada are adding in $128-million in lending support. The Federation of African-Canadian Economics (FACE) will help deliver some of the money. The loan fund is one part of hte overall program, with $53-million set aside for a “national ecosystem fund” and $6.5-million for the Black Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub, per a release,

Having banks deliver a large portion of the funding is a problem, said Mr. Burgesson, pointing to a finding in his report that suggests only 19 per cent of respondents trust banks to do what is right for them and their community.

“Right away, I think that’s kind of a red flag. There are other avenues to invest this capital in,” he said, noting FACE, a coalition of Black-led business and community organizations whose founders have more than 35 years of experience on the ground, will only manage Ottawa’s portion of the delivery.

“I kind of scratch my head when I see that we’re using this institution that the community doesn’t trust as a way to deliver more than half the capital that we’re investing in the Black community,” said Mr. Burgesson.

According to the report, when asked to rank their level of trust in certain organizations to support their community, respondents ranked banks the lowest at 19 per cent. Black-led business groups within the community ranked the highest at 53 per cent, with the federal government second highest at 39 per cent.

“If you look at those who do have trust in banks, it’s because they have somebody in the bank who they have a relationship with,” said Sen. Deacon. “So relationships and representation matter. If the banks want to change this, start hiring and promoting BIPOC individuals and put them in the decision-making and customer-facing positions.”

In an emailed May 27 statement, Canadian Bankers Association spokesman Mathieu Labrèche said Canada’s banks “are deeply committed to enabling economic growth for Black business owners and entrepreneurs.” Noting nine financial institutions have supported the entrepreneurship program, he added that “realizing that change also comes from within,” several banks have pledged to boost representation with targets in executive and management positions.

Sen. Deacon acknowledged this, but said progress is incremental. According to the Globe and Mail, the Bank of Montreal last year promised to set a five-year goal to close representation gaps, and the Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is aiming to put Black people in four per cent of board-approved executive roles by 2023.

“As someone who’s started a number of businesses, there are conditions that I thought were accessible to everybody, and they’re not,” added Sen. Deacon. “It’s things like a basic level of initial capital,” a touchpoint that was highlighted in the report, as 82 per cent of respondents said they financed their business through personal savings.

About 25 per cent reported relying on credit cards, and 15 per cent on a bank loan or line of credit.“They’re already at a much lower level of income, so their savings are going to be lower. There’s no generational wealth being passed down,” he noted.

Black Canadians need ‘just systems,’ Green says

Cheryl Thompson, an assistant professor at Ryerson University who studies media culture and African American history, agreed the data in both reports pointed to an overall “gap” between how white and Black Canadians “see and experience the world.” She said the lack of mentorship opportunities and conditions that lead to that gap mean there is a greater “risk” involved for Black entrepreneurs.

“Most family-owned businesses, why do they stay in the family? Because the dad started it, he can pass it onto the son, give him all the tips,” she said. “When you’re a Black person, you’re probably going to be the first. We celebrate firsts, but we don’t really step back and think about what that means. It means you have no mentor, no one to ask what you should do. Pretty much every action you do is a major risk because you could literally fail [with no] safety net.”

Prof. Thompson said it’s a reality she too has contended with throughout her educational career. “When I was growing up, I had no Black mentors, no one I could look to that was in any position of authority,” she said. In some 13 years of post-secondary education, she never had a Black professor until she pursued her doctorate—a fact that coincided with a “reality” that the “gatekeepers of who’s doing the hiring” are white people.

NDP MP Matthew Green (Hamilton Centre, Ont.) said while he appreciated studies like these that quantify the effects of anti-Black racism in the country, the results are not surprising for many Black people. “While it’s important that this continues to remain topical after the Black Lives Matter movement, what we have witnessed is a society that is willing to acknowledge it at its face value, but still refuses to unpack and dismantle the very systems that maintain the status quo of anti-Blackness in place,” he said.

Mr. Green said while the budget made reference to the need to better support Black Canadians, most initiatives “dealt with the notion of charity and private-public partnerships with banks” and other organizations. “We are not looking for charity. Canadians of African descent and Black Canadians are looking for justice and just systems,” he said.

He pointed to revelations in January that Employment and Social Development Canada rejected hundreds of applications for funding under a program designed for Black community groups, on the basis they did not meet eligibility criteria.

Namely, some groups were told in an email from the department that they did not “clearly demonstrate” they were “led and governed by people who self-identify as Black.” Social Development Minister Ahmed Hussen (York South-Weston, Ont.) later called the email “completely unacceptable,” but the rollout was mired in “a bit of a scandal,” said Mr. Green, that spoke to “the lack of Black employees within the federal government who have cultural competency to deliver these programs.”

Mr. Burgesson agreed the leadership of an organization is crucial to building a more inclusive workplace. “Are there people who have lived experience, are from those communities, and are part of the leadership? Or is the power held by white people who are then hiring mostly Black people to do the work and upholding these inequities?” he asked.

Mr. Burgesson said stories about the lack of access to networks and mentors that other Black entrepreneurs reported “resonated” with him personally.

“When you think of a physical innovation hub space—we have a few of these across the country,” he said.

When he walked through one in Halifax five years ago, he said he didn’t see himself reflected in it. That inspired him to start the Tribe Network.

