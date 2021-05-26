When it comes to managing political work, have the courage to try again tomorrow

Recently, a friend asked me, “How are you?” I replied, “I don’t know.” We both laughed, as my answer resonated deeply and felt emblematic of life in the 2020s. It has been a long 15 months. Political work is high-stress and fast-paced at the best of times. These are not the best of times. As staffers, we are supporting our Members in delivering for Canadians in record time and in the most extraordinary of circumstances. The stakes seem high because they are. This has undoubtedly taken a toll on all of our mental health.