Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
when-it-comes-to-managing-political-work-have-the-courage-to-try-again-tomorrowAno
Hill Life & People

When it comes to managing political work, have the courage to try again tomorrow

By Chris Evelyn      May 26, 2021

Over the last year, my team has been trying to create a culture in our office that fosters good mental health, recognizing that it is hard for anyone to give their best when they aren’t at their best.

Then-cabinet staffer Véronique Simard and others are pictured at a March 20, 2020, ministerial briefing on COVID-19 in the West Block. As staffers, we are supporting our Members in delivering for Canadians in record time and in the most extraordinary of circumstances. The stakes seem high because they are, and this has undoubtedly taken a toll on all of our mental health, writes Chris Evelyn. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

Recently, a friend asked me, “How are you?” I replied, “I don’t know.” We both laughed, as my answer resonated deeply and felt emblematic of life in the 2020s. It has been a long 15 months. Political work is high-stress and fast-paced at the best of times. These are not the best of times. As staffers, we are supporting our Members in delivering for Canadians in record time and in the most extraordinary of circumstances. The stakes seem high because they are. This has undoubtedly taken a toll on all of our mental health.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

OCL staff eye summer reprieve, as lobbying activity continues to reach new heights

News|By Jesse Cnockaert
Lobbying Commissioner Nancy Bélanger says it will be interesting to see if the lobbying activity this coming summer will be comparable to that of last year, which set new records in an already bumper year.

Kurusamy sweeps three categories and ranks as the top Terrific Staffer

News|By Alice Chen
Called a 'lifesaver' for the Ontario caucus, new Terrific 25 entrant Gowthaman Kurusamy also ranked as the Best All-Round staffer, tied for the Most Knowledgeable staffer, and placed as No. 1 Best Cabinet staffer.

Benefits are great, but passion is better, say current, past staffers of working in politics

News|By Alice Chen
'If you don't have that bug for politics, then you won’t last very long because it’s going to take too much out of you and you won’t feel the reward,' says former PMO adviser Jonathan Kalles.

Bloc blames Liberals for delaying bill to end supply management concessions

News|By Neil Moss
The Bloc Québécois private member's bill has broad political support, but some trade analysts say it could hamper future trade negotiations.

IRCC’s automatic extension policy to delay responses to frequent requesters ‘against the act,’ says information czar

News|By Palak Mangat
Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada used an internal policy between 2019 and March 2021 to take longer than the required 30 days to respond every time that five frequent requesters filed, says Information Comm

Vaping group tops April outreach in record-breaking month for lobbying

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
Lobbyists filed 2,706 communications last month, pushing activity up 12 per cent compared to April 2020 and making it the busiest April on record.

High time a woman be appointed Canada’s chief of defence staff, says former reservist, as high-profile women take on sexual misconduct crisis in the military

News|By Mike Lapointe
This government has been in power for six years and has done little to address sexual misconduct issues in the military, says NDP MP Randall Garrison, but top women are playing key roles to change the military's culture.

Liberal MP Bratina says he’d reconsider not running again if McKenna reverses $3.4-billion Hamilton LRT announcement

News|By Abbas Rana
Liberal MP Bob Bratina says the Hamilton LRT project is not 'shovel ready' and it could be two years before it gets underway.

Conservatives plot contingency plan for candidate nominations in case of a snap federal election

News|By Abbas Rana
Robert Batherson, president of the Conservative Party, told party members in an email on May 20 that election readiness is the top priority for the national council and the party right now.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions