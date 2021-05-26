Simply your language to amplify the message

‘Talk the way people talk’ isn’t just for speeches and media lines—it’s an approach that should be applied to every product a political staffer touches.
Jeni Armstrong writes that she learned a lot during her five years as lead speechwriter to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, but the lesson that made the biggest mark on her work as a political staffer was a simple one: talk the way people talk. The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade
“Talk the way people talk.”
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
Lobbying Commissioner Nancy Bélanger says it will be interesting to see if the lobbying activity this coming summer will be comparable to that of last year, which set new records in an already bumper year.
Called a 'lifesaver' for the Ontario caucus, new Terrific 25 entrant Gowthaman Kurusamy also ranked as the Best All-Round staffer, tied for the Most Knowledgeable staffer, and placed as No. 1 Best Cabinet staffer.
Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada used an internal policy between 2019 and March 2021 to take longer than the required 30 days to respond every time that five frequent requesters filed, says Information Comm
This government has been in power for six years and has done little to address sexual misconduct issues in the military, says NDP MP Randall Garrison, but top women are playing key roles to change the military's culture.