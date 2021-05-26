Kurusamy sweeps three categories and ranks as the top Terrific Staffer

Barely six years into professional political work, Gowthaman Kurusamy is already making quite a mark, topping The Hill Times‘ 18th annual Terrific 25 Staffers list. The now-senior policy adviser to the health minister ranked as the top overall terrific staffer, the Best All-Round Terrific staffer, tied for the Most Knowledgeable staffer, and placed as the Best Cabinet staffer.

One respondent went as far as to call him a “lifesaver for [the] Ontario caucus during the pandemic.”

He was appreciative of his ranking while emphasizing that he’s had the “honour and privilege” to work with the minister during a global pandemic.

“It’s good to serve and I appreciate the recognition, but I think all staff whether on the Hill or in the constituency, we’re all trying our absolute best for Canadians during uncertain times,” he told The Hill Times.

He also noted he probably won because he’s acted as the health minister’s intermediary for a lot of requests, being the first office that people turned to for help.

“[If I] can provide a little bit of guidance and help navigate folks or direct people, I think that’s been important and probably one of the reasons for this.”

Promoted to senior policy adviser earlier this month, Mr. Kurusamy has been working for Health Minister Patty Hajdu (Thunder Bay-Superior North, Ont.) since January 2020, previously as an Ontario regional affairs adviser. He had earlier done the same job in Ms. Hajdu’s office as employment minister, and got his start in politics as the executive assistant for Liberal MP Gary Anandasangaree (Scarborough-Rouge Park, Ont.) back in 2015.

“Sometimes imposter syndrome seeps in, and just realizing that if you are in this position … absolutely do your best, but also remember that you do deserve to be here,” he said.

As for how COVID-19 has changed things, Mr. Kurusamy said that the line between work and home has been blurred, particularly in terms of being available for incoming emails and the like. Everyone’s had to shift and adjust their priorities and flex work hours, he said, and there’s been a significant difference in easy access to colleagues.

He’s not the only one who’s noticed this shift. Ian Perkins, director of parliamentary affairs in the Liberal research bureau, who tied with Mr. Kurusamy as Most Knowledgeable staffer, said that while he no longer needs to get to the Hill early, he still ends up always being in the office.

“It’s hard to differentiate between work time and off time,” he said. He also pointed to less downtime between meetings as one side effect of the pandemic.

This changed engagement was felt by Jonathan Gauvin, director of research and policy to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who placed No. 18 on the overall list, No. 2 for Best NDP Hill Staffer, and was among a five-way tie for the No. 2 Most Knowledgeable spot. He said it was hard for him to balance being a dad and working really hard. However, he does hope that a hybrid model of work sticks around in the future for the convenience it offers.

And the start of the health crisis was particularly difficult, Janick Cormier, former director of communications and parliamentary affairs to the national revenue minister said. Ms. Cormier, now the Atlantic manager of government and community affairs for Canada Post, came in at No. 6 on the Terrific 25 list for her previous role, which she’d held since after the 2019 election. She had been in the revenue minister’s office since early 2017.

“In March, April, it was 15 to 20 hour days easily, where you would forget to eat [until] 10 p.m.,” she said. Ms. Cormier also tied for the No. 3 Most Knowledgeable spot and the No.3 Best Spin Control staffer. She came in at No. 2 for Best Cabinet Staffer.

There were 73 respondents to this year’s survey, which returned after a two-year hiatus, with 61.6 per cent identifying as Liberals. There were 6.8 per cent Conservative respondents, 4.1 per cent were NDP, and 1.4 per cent were Green affiliated. Twenty-six per cent declined to share their political affiliation. The online survey was conducted by Forum Research between April 20 and May 12.

Ranking second in the Terrific 25 survey was Katie Telford, chief of staff to the prime minister. She also came in as the No. 1 Most Influential and Best Access to Cabinet/PMO and the No. 2 for Best PMO staffer.

Notably, she won Most Influential by a huge margin, pulling in more 30 per cent of the vote, where other category winners tended to stay around the 10 per cent mark.

“Her position gives her a very privileged relationship with the PM,” one respondent said. Another voted for her as the most influential for “obvious reasons.”

The third overall terrific staffer was Frédérik Larouche, executive assistant to Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon (Gatineau, Que.). He placed second as the Best All-Round Staffer and No. 1 as the Best Liberal Hill Staffer, tied with Jeff Jedras, special assistant to Liberal MP Salma Zahid (Scarborough Centre, Ont.).

For him, the passion for politics started early.

“When I saw things that were unfair to people, I’ve always been someone that wanted to change things,” he said.

Since beginning work in federal politics, he’s worked solely with Mr. MacKinnon, starting as a constituency assistant in 2015 before making his way into his current role on the Hill.

Of his work, he said he’s “pretty satisfied.”

“I love my job. I love talking to people and meeting people, and honestly I think MP MacKinnon is probably the best mentor I could ever ask for,” he said.

No. 4 on the Terrific 25 list was Mr. Perkins, who also placed No. 3 for Best All-Round Terrific Staffer and ranked second as Most Discreet in a three-way tie between Andy Singh, senior adviser for compliance in the Liberal research bureau, and Mr. Jedras.

A long-time staffer, he’s been on the Hill since 1988—so long that he misses some of the amenities of years past.

“We had a subset of the parliamentary dining room with a bar, so often enough we’d go out to the bar to either have a smoke or a drink,” he said. “Plus, we used to have a liquor store that delivered to your office back then and there was a beer machine up on the eighth floor in the Member’s gym.”

He also distinctly remembers being on the front page of the first edition of The Hill Times in a story about the speed of service in the cafeteria.

Prior to joining the bureau, he worked as the regional director for Toronto for the Liberal Party.

“I enjoy the work. It’s different every day … what else would I do?” Mr. Perkins said. Adding to the variety, he’s taken advantage of the pandemic to hop between committee meetings virtually, monitoring two at the same time.

Fifth on the list, tying for Most Discreet with the prime minister’s official photographer Adam Scotti, and second Most Knowledgeable is Kathryn Nowers, director of policy to the health minister. Her career trajectory took her from working as an analyst in the government to serving as the policy advisor for the minister before getting to her current role.

“She is the best director. She’s very intelligent, political, encouraging, and an all around great role model,” one respondent said.

Also ranking second most knowledgeable, behind Mr. Perkins and Mr. Kurusamy was Mr. Gauvin, who shared the spot with Jenny Hooper, executive assistant to Liberal MP David McGuinty; Kevin Den Heijer, Ontario regional affairs adviser to the public safety minister; the aforementioned Ms. Nowers; and Tyler Meredith, director of economic strategy and planning to the deputy prime minister and minister of finance.

Of his accomplishments, Mr. Gauvin said that it may have been because of the small team he was put on post-election after the NDP lost seats.

“We have less resources now. It asked me to step up even more than before,” he said.

He started on the Hill working for former Quebec NDP MP Ruth Ellen Brosseau until 2017, before jumping on as an issues co-ordinator in the leader’s office.

A day of work for him starts with a senior staff meeting, before jumping into stakeholder relationship meetings, bill work and co-ordination.

“I’m trying to be the channel of communication between all the speakers, all the spokespersons, making sure that we’re calling around and saying the same thing,” he said.

Ms. Hooper meanwhile ranked 22nd overall and expressed gratitude for the recognition.

“Life as a political staffer is not without its challenges, but it offers the opportunity to work with incredible people and to learn something new every day … thank you again; this means a lot to me,” she said in an email statement.

For Best Spin Control, Cameron Ahmad, director of communications to the prime minister, and Jeremy Bellefeuille, press secretary, currently acting as director of communications to the national revenue minister, tied for the No. 1 spot.

If Mr. Bellefeuille could do anything differently, he said he wishes he could’ve started working in politics sooner.

“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a kid to be prime minister,” he said. “ Obviously, once you do actually get into politics you see how fiery a lot of people [are].”

To a new staffer, he would tell them to look for mentors and make friends across party lines.

And COVID-19 has been hectic for him, with his department launching a variety of programs like the Canada Emergency Response Benefit in less than two weeks. That’s on top of him missing the dynamic on the Hill.

He’s also a pretty dichotomous person, with personal interests split across playing video games and going out on his motorcycle.

Second best for Spin Control was Ben Chin, senior adviser to the prime minister. He was previously chief of staff to then-finance minister Bill Morneau from 2017 until he joined the PMO in 2019.

Quite simply, as one respondent puts it, he “always stays on message.”

The second-Best Cabinet Staffer behind Mr. Kurusamy, meanwhile, is Ms. Cormier.

In 2017, she won the coveted Best Cabinet Staffer spot and she said she was a bit surprised to place again given that she recently served in a director role, which doesn’t involve as much staffer interaction.

She left for Canada Post in May, noting that “a decade on Parliament Hill takes a toll,” where the job is No. 1 and you come second. She added that while she acknowledged the privilege to serve, she left because it no longer felt special.

Ms. Cormier also grew very close to her team and particularly enjoyed hosting people for dinner.

“I always felt like when we were going out as a group to dinner, you’re always on watch, who’s in the restaurant, are journalists listening … so I enjoyed having people over at my place for dinner parties,” she said.

The No. 3 Best Cabinet Staffer spot was split this year between Nyagua Chiek, director of parliamentary affairs and issues to the minister of women and gender equality and rural economic development; Lucio Durante, director of parliamentary affairs to the employment minister; and Dilys Fernandes, director of operations to the minister of diversity and inclusion and youth.

Ms. Fernandes said she was humbled to be “recognized by one’s peers in this way.”

She’s been working in politics since 2014, from a start as the deputy director of the national membership office for the Liberal Party of Canada, before working through a parliamentary assistant position in the office of now Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino (Eglington-Lawrence, Ont.) and bouncing from public services and procurement to innovation, science, and economic development to her current minister.

The fantasy and sci-fi loving staffer said she got into the field “by accident.”

“I started volunteering, I enjoyed that volunteering aspect, and that actually turned into a full-time job and I’ve kind of been doing it ever since,” she said. And that job for her involves lots of stakeholder interaction and engagement in what she said is a “very interactive” portfolio.

“I appreciate the uniqueness of this opportunity and it’s also one that not everybody always gets the opportunity to participate in. So I think all of us who are in these roles need to be very, very grateful.”

achen@hilltimes.com

The Hill Times

The Terrific 25 Staffers list, 2021

Gowthaman Kurusamy, senior policy adviser to the health minister* (recently former Ontario regional adviser) Katie Telford, chief of staff to the prime minister Frédérik Larouche, executive assistant to Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon Ian Perkins, director of parliamentary affairs in the Liberal research bureau Kathryn Nowers, director of policy to the health minister Janick Cormier, recently former director of communications and parliamentary affairs to the national revenue minister* Jeff Valois, Ontario regional desk in the Prime Minister’s Office Jeff Jedras, special assistant to Liberal MP Salma Zahid Jeremy Broadhurst, chief of staff to the deputy prime minister and finance minister Jeremy Bellefeuille, press secretary, currently acting as director of communications to the national revenue minister Adam Scotti, official photographer to the prime minister Ben Chin, senior adviser to the prime minister Julie Gervais, constituency assistant to Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon Cameron Ahmad, director of communications to the prime minister Melissa Cotton, managing director in the Liberal research bureau Tyler Meredith, director of economic strategy and planning to the deputy prime minister and minister of finance Matt MacDougall, parliamentary assistant to Liberal MP Han Dong Jonathan Gauvin, director of research and policy to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh Sabina Saini, chief of staff to the health minister Kate VanGerven, recently former advance in the Prime Minister’s Office* Chris Reed, assistant to N.S. Senator Stephen Greene Jenny Hooper, executive assistant to Liberal MP David McGuinty Kevin Den Heijer, Ontario regional affairs adviser to the public safety minister Andy Singh, senior adviser for compliance in the Liberal research bureau Anson Duran, Quebec regional adviser in the Prime Minister’s Office

Best All-Round Terrific Staffer:

Gowthaman Kurusamy, senior policy adviser to the health minister* Frédérik Larouche, executive assistant to Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon Ian Perkins, director of parliamentary affairs in the Liberal research bureau

Most Knowledgeable:

Gowthaman Kurusamy, senior policy adviser to the health minister*, Ian Perkins, director of parliamentary affairs, Liberal research bureau Joanathan Gauvin director of research and policy to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh; Jenny Hooper, executive assistant to Liberal MP David McGuinty; Kevin Den Heijer, Ontario regional affairs adviser to the public safety minister; Kathryn Nowers, Ontario regional affairs adviser to the public safety minister; Tyler Meredith, director of economic strategy and planning to the deputy prime minister and minister of finance Rhéal Lewis, chief of staff to the Government House Leader; Janick Cormier, recently former director of communications and parliamentary affairs to the national revenue minister*; Hugo Dompierre, director of parliamentary affairs to the Government House Leader

Most Influential:

Katie Telford, chief of staff to the prime minister Tyler Meredith director of economic strategy and planning to the deputy prime minister and minister of finance; Ben Chin, senior adviser to the prime minister Vandana Kattar-Miller, director of outreach in the Prime Minister’s Office; Mélanie Lauzon, researcher in the Liberal Whip’s office; Melissa Cotton, managing director of the Liberal research bureau;Jeremy Broadhurst, chief of staff to the deputy prime minister and finance minister; Jennifer Howard, chief of staff to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh; Angad Dhillon, director of operations to the minister of transport

Best Spin Control:

Cameron Ahmad, director of communications to the prime minister; Jeremy Bellefeuille, press secretary, currently acting as director of communications to the national revenue minister Ben Chin, senior adviser to the prime minister Dan Arnold, director of research, advertising, and correspondence in the PMO; Janick Cormier, recently former director of communications and parliamentary affairs to the national revenue minister*; Jeremy Broadhurst, chief of staff to the deputy prime minister and finance minister; Thierry Bélair, director of communications to the health minister; Vanessa Hage-Moussa, deputy communications director office in the PMO

Best Access to the PMO/Cabinet:

Katie Telford, chief of staff to the prime minister Jeremy Broadhurst, chief of staff to the deputy prime minister and finance minister Jeff Valois, Ontario regional desk in the Prime Minister’s Office

Most Discreet:

Adam Scotti, official photographer to the prime minister; Kathryn Nowers, director of policy to the health minister Andy Singh, senior adviser for compliance in the Liberal research bureau; Ian Perkins, director of parliamentary affairs in the Liberal research bureau; Jeff Jedras, special assistant to Liberal MP Salma Zahid Alex Wellstead, press secretary in the PMO; Melissa Cotton, managing director of the Liberal research bureau

Best PMO Staffer:

Jeff Valois, Ontario regional desk in the Prime Minister’s Office Katie Telford, chief of staff to the prime minister Kate VanGerven, recently former advance in the Prime Minister’s Office

Best Cabinet Staffer:

Gowthaman Kurusamy, senior policy adviser to the health minister* Janick Cormier, recently former director of communications and parliamentary affairs to the national revenue minister* Nyagua Chiek, director of parliamentary affairs and issues to the minister of women and gender quality and rural economic development; Lucio Durante, director of parliamentary affairs to the employment minister; Dilys Fernandes, director of operations to the minister of diversity and inclusion and youth

Best Liberal Hill Staffer:

Frédérik Larouche, executive assistant to Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon; Jeff Jedras, special assistant to Liberal MP Salma Zahid Matt MacDougall, parliamentary assistant to Liberal MP Han Dong Michel Déziel, parliamentary assistant to Liberal MP Stéphane Lauzon; Sabina Saini, chief of staff to the health minister; Christopher Knipe, member’s assistant to Liberal MP Arif Virani

Best Liberal Constituency Staffer:

Julie Gervais, constituency assistant to Liberal MP Steven MacKinnon Bryan Crockett, constituency assistant to Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull Crystal DePeuter, constituency office manager to Liberal MP Patty Hajdu; Francis Beausoleil constituency assistant to Liberal MP William Amos; Marlene Dalanca, constituency assistant to Liberal MP Marie-France Lalonde; Nusrat Malim, constituency assistant to Liberal MP Salma Zahid; Ryan Gauss, member’s assistant to Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos

Best Conservative Hill Staffer:

Chris Reed, assistant to N.S. Senator Stephen Greene Surajreet Singh, parliamentary assistant to Conservative MP Kelly McCauley

Best Conservative Constituency Staffer:

Jena Wood, constituency assistant to Conservative MP Karen Vecchio Jon-Paul Mitton, special assistant to Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre

Best Bloc Québécois Hill Staffer:

Mathias Boulianne, chief of staff and strategic advisor to Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet

Best NDP Hill Staffer:

Andrea Bass, deputy director of outreach to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh Jonathan Gauvin, director of research and policy to NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh

Best Green Hill Staffer:

Steven Parkinson, legislative director to the federal Green Party caucus

* position changed during survey period