Canada should support waiving COVID vaccine patents and press the EU to follow suit

Weeks after the United States signalled support for waiving intellectual property protections on COVID-19 vaccines, it’s very unfortunate that the Canadian government has not yet followed suit. On May 5, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced the White House’s position, a move that came after months of pressure from activists and progressive politicians who encouraged the Biden administration to accept the proposal first put forth by India and South Africa last October. It was a major positive development.
