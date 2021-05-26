Building and maintaining mental health resilience throughout the pandemic and beyond

Over the past year, our Parliament has responded to the pandemic by adopting a hybrid approach to carrying out its work. As a result, Canadians have seen their MPs day in and day out, either in the Chamber or via video. To some, it might just seem like a slightly different way of operating, like nothing has changed behind the scenes, but to the employees who support Members of Parliament in Ottawa or in their constituency offices, this new work landscape has, in fact, had a significant impact on their lives.