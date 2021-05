The Bloc Québécois private member's bill has broad political support, but some trade analysts say it could hamper future trade negotiations.

Bloc Québécois MP Louis Plamondon's, left, private member's bill has been referred to the House Committee on International Trade since March, but the committee, chaired by Liberal MP Judy Sgro, middle, has yet to conduct a study on the bill. The bill had the backing of International Trade Minister Mary Ng, right, and the Liberal Party at second reading.