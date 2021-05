'If you don't have that bug for politics, then you won’t last very long because it’s going to take too much out of you and you won’t feel the reward,' says former PMO adviser Jonathan Kalles.

The benefits available do compare favourably to the private sector, but are paired with intense work hours. Working on the Hill can give you a jolt of energy, say former staffers, but the job likely isn't the best fit if there isn't that underlying passion for politics.