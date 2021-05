The arrival of spring, combined with Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko’s new status as an international skunk, may enable the democratic opposition to revive.

The chorus of condemnation against Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and the diverting of the Ryanair jet was in welcome contrast to the silence or mumbled doubts that greeted the last outrage of this sort in 2013, when the target incident was whistleblower Edward Snowden, writes Gwynne Dyer.