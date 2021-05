It is time for federal and provincial governments and health-care leaders to speak with a common, not garbled, voice across Canada as they up their pandemic communications game.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, pictured April 16, 2021, on the Hill. The questions are how do self-inflicted mistakes happen and why are there still such mixed messages and lack of clarity over a year into the pandemic? The answer is in the message and the messenger. Today, communication in most governments is highly centralized, more controlled from the top than ever before, write Kevin Lynch and Paul Deegan.