Vaping group tops April outreach in record-breaking month for lobbying

Lobbyists filed 2,706 communications last month, pushing activity up 12 per cent compared to April 2020 and making it the busiest April on record.
The four most-lobbied in cabinet in April, were Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne, left, Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson, Economic Development Minister Mélanie Joly and Transport Minister Omar Alghabra. The Hill Times photographs by Andrew Meade
Health Canada’s regulatory plan proposing to restrict flavoured vaping products that appeal to youth, released last month, helped make it the busiest April on record for lobbying.
NORAD renewal is likely to take centre stage in defence talks between Canada and the U.S. as the two countries seek to strengthen North American defence capabilities in the face of Chinese and Russian incursions.
The Lobbying Act has not been amended since 2008. The last review of the act was held in 2012, which resulted in no legislative changes. But the lobbying commissioner, MPs and experts say it should be updated now.
The Crown corporation says it will launch consultations on how to spend the $11-million this summer, while NDP MP Jenny Kwan says Ottawa appears to be ‘behind the eight ball’ and delayed in defining anti-Asian racism.