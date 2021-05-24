Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
operation-honour-failed-will-sajjans-new-measures-work
Opinion

Operation Honour failed: will Sajjan’s new measures work?

By Charlotte Duval-Lantoine      May 24, 2021

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan proposed two measures in light of the sexual misconduct scandals gripping the armed forces. Canada's had external reviews and new bodies created to address the problem before, so how can this time be different?

Operation Honour was demonstrably unable to change the military’s culture. Do Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan’s new measures suggest that any lessons have been learned? The Hill Times photograph by Andrew Meade

The series of sexual misconduct allegations against high-profile general and flag officers of the Canadian military has renewed calls for action on sexual misconduct. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced two measures in response. The first is a new external review to be conducted by former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour. The second is the creation of a new group, the Chief Professional Conduct and Culture, led by Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan, a successful Army engineer whose most recent posting was as commander of the NATO Mission in Iraq. 

