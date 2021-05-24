Operation Honour failed: will Sajjan’s new measures work?

The series of sexual misconduct allegations against high-profile general and flag officers of the Canadian military has renewed calls for action on sexual misconduct. Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan announced two measures in response. The first is a new external review to be conducted by former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour. The second is the creation of a new group, the Chief Professional Conduct and Culture, led by Lt.-Gen. Jennie Carignan, a successful Army engineer whose most recent posting was as commander of the NATO Mission in Iraq.