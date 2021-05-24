Liberal MP Bratina says he’d reconsider not running again if McKenna reverses $3.4-billion Hamilton LRT announcement

Hamilton Liberal MP Bob Bratina says he may reconsider his decision not to run in the next election if Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna changes her mind about funding an LRT project in the city.

Mr. Bratina (Hamilton East-Stoney Creek, Ont.), who was the city’s mayor from 2010 to 2014 and served on city council since 2004, announced last week he would not seek re-election because he opposed the Liberal government’s recently announced decision to fund the Hamilton LRT project. Mr. Bratina also said he was not consulted before the government made the announcement.

“Well, not unless they reconsider their decision,” said Mr. Bratina, in an interview with The Hill Times when asked if he would revisit his decision not to seek re-election.

The federal and provincial governments announced $3.4-billion of funding on May 13 for the Hamilton light rail transit project. Each level of government is providing $1.7-billion for the proposed 14-kilometre long transit line. Ms. McKenna (Ottawa Centre, Ont.) and the Ontario Transport Minister Caroline Mulroney have specified that this money—the largest investment in the Hamilton’s history—can be used only for LRT.

Mr. Bratina, 76, has been a vocal critic of the light rail project since his days as the mayor of the city, between 2010 to 2014. He has opposed it because of the City of Hamilton will be responsible for the operating and maintenance costs—estimated to be around $30-million annually—that will further increase property taxes in the city. The project will serve only 15 to 20 per cent of the city, Mr. Bratina said, but would add an additional tax burden on all residents of the city. He’s a supporter of bus rapid transit (BRT), which he said would better serve the entire city at a lower cost.

Property taxes in Hamilton are roughly double those in nearby Toronto, and Mr. Bratina said going ahead with the LRT would raise taxes in Hamilton more.

Mr. Bratina said that both levels of governments should provide funding to the City of Hamilton, but should leave it up to the city council to make an informed decision about improving transit based on evidence. He said that he doesn’t understand why both levels of government are insisting only on supporting the LRT project.

Mr. Bratina said he submitted his objections to the LRT project in writing to Ms. McKenna and Labour Minister Filomena Tassi (Hamilton West-Ancaster-Dundas, Ont.), the senior minister from the region, before the government announced its support for the project. He said he never received any response to his written objections.

Ms. Tassi supports the project, as does Hamilton mayor Fred Eisenberger. Mr. Bratina ran against and defeated Mr. Eisenberger in the 2010 mayoral election. Mr. Bratina denied that he is opposing this project because of any political rivalry with Mr. Eisenberger or Ms. Tassi. He said it’s a policy disagreement, not a personal one.

Mr. Bratina said that funding for the LRT is bound to come up in the next federal election and he cannot defend it to his constituents.

“I can’t go door to door,” said Mr. Bratina. “We all make compromises, there’s no question about it. But at what point do you say, ‘I just can’t compromise’? So that’s pretty much it, I guess.”

Since his announcement last week that he won’t seek re-election, Mr. Bratina said he’s been getting support from his constituents. He did not rule out the possibility of running in the next mayoral election, challenging Mr. Eisenberger.

Prior to becoming prime minister, Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) had said that MPs should represent their constituents to the government, and not the other way around. Since gaining power, however, backbench Liberal MPs have claimed more than once that the government has not incorporated their feedback into its policies. Some experts and backbench MPs have described this government as the most centralized government in recent history, with the Prime Minister’s Office strictly controlling decisions and communications.

Mr. Bratina, who won the last election with 38.5 per cent of the vote, described the lack of consultation on the LRT issue as an example of how little the Trudeau government listens to backbench MPs on important policy issues.

“It’s a striking example of that because, I mean, I was the mayor of the city, I was on the council,” said Mr. Bratina. “I’ve engaged with everybody on both sides of the issue and I have to tell you, since my announcement, I’m overwhelmed by thanks from residents who understand that this is not a transit solution. It doesn’t affect, probably, 80 per cent of the city; except 100 per cent of the city will have their taxes go up. So, right now and [in the] brief time since my announcement, I’ve gotten tremendous positive response.”

In a statement provided to The Hill Times, Ms. McKenna said that the investment in the LRT would create jobs that will help boost the economy in the region. Ms. McKenna said construction on the project can begin quickly, and that it will reduce commute times.

“I really appreciated working with Bob, a strong advocate for Hamilton, and his contributions to this important debate,” wrote Ms. McKenna. “This historic investment in the Hamilton LRT, a shovel-ready transit project supported by the mayor and the previous council as well as many local stakeholders, is part of a broader GTHA deal with the government of Ontario that will help kick-start the economy and create good jobs. It will reduce commute times and help workers, students, seniors and families across Hamilton and beyond get where they need to go faster, cleaner and in affordable ways.”

Ms. Tassi, in her written response to The Hill Times, also described this project as “shovel ready” and added that she has been a supporter since her election in 2015.

“I have advocated for the Hamilton LRT since I was elected because I know that it will benefit Hamiltonians from all walks of life and support our ambitious city for generations to come,” said Ms. Tassi. “This shovel-ready project is a priority of the city and will help create good jobs, improve commutes and reduce pollution. We look forward to working with the mayor and with council on the next steps for this generational opportunity.”

In her response, she appeared to suggest that Mr. Bratina’s views about the project were already well known, and that’s why he was not consulted.

But Mr. Bratina contradicted the claim that the project is “shovel ready,” adding it could take two years before construction could start. He said that he had informed Ms. McKenna before she made the announcement that this project is not shovel ready, but she never said anything in response. Mr. Bratina said he’s not sure why both ministers are insisting that this project is shovel ready when it’s not.

The Hamilton region has five federal ridings. The Liberals and the NDP hold two ridings each, and the Conservatives one. NDP MP Matthew Green represents the riding of Hamilton Centre and Scott Duvall represents the riding of Hamilton Mountain. Conservative MP David Sweet represents the riding of Flamborough-Glanbrook.

Both Mr. Sweet and Mr. Duvall have said they won’t run in the next election. Mr. Sweet won his riding in the last election by a margin of 2.6 per cent of the votes, and Mr. Duvall won by 5.8 per cent.

In their quest to win a majority in the next election, the Liberals are targeting Mr. Duvall’s and Mr. Sweet’s ridings, as both ridings will not have incumbents and were decided by close margins.

To win a majority in the next election, the Liberals need to carry 170 of the 338 seats in the House. To achieve this target, they will have to win all 157 ridings they carried in 2019 and add 13 more.

Mr. Bratina declined to say whether he thought the Liberals would be able to win Hamilton East-Stoney Creek and the two other area ridings they’re targeting. He said that supporting the LRT project is not going to win them more votes, and that the Liberal base will not be adequate to win unheld ridings.

“I think that Liberal voters would continue to vote for Liberals, but I don’t see the new votes coming in on this,” said Mr. Bratina. “I hate to be politically crass but if that’s the way you’re going to be, just to get re-elected, where does this fit in?”

Mr. Bratina was first elected to the House in 2015 after he bested then-incumbent NDP MP Wayne Marston by a margin of 6.2 per cent of the votes. His margin of victory went up to 10 percentage points in 2019.

Before Mr. Bratina, the NDP represented this riding for about 10 years starting in 2006, when they beat then-Liberal cabinet minister Tony Valeri.

Naseer Malik, a constituency assistant to Mr. Bratina, told The Hill Times that he is considering a run for the Liberal nomination in the riding. A number of other candidates are also expected to run for the party’s nomination when the contest officially opens up.

“I have not said no to the possibility, but I have to talk to my family and my trusted friends,” said Mr. Malik, in a text message. “I will do everything I can to make sure this riding stays Liberal.”

Meanwhile, pollster Greg Lyle of Innovative Research, told The Hill Times that Mr. Bratina’s decision not to seek re-election should be a “cause of concern” for the Liberals. He said the Liberals are losing a politician with a lot of name recognition in the riding, and it matters that Mr. Bratina is quitting over an issue that is important to the local people.

Mr. Lyle said that this will potentially have ramifications for all five ridings in the area, including those held by other parties.

“It has implications for all five because, remember, the Liberals would also like to get some pickups,” said Mr. Lyle.

“This is a very well-known MP who is quitting on a really important issue to Hamilton. So it’s the fact that you’ve got both: a well-recognized person, and you’ve got an important local issue. [It]would be a cause for concern.”

