How secure is defence funding in the future?

The Liberal government’s budget announcement on April 19 held little by way of new spending for defence beyond some very targeted incremental funding to deal with more recent issues not covered in the defence policy, like NORAD renewal, increased support to the NATO Alliance and sexual misconduct and gender-based violence. This should not be surprising to those who follow defence issues. Sexual misconduct and gender-based violence are very topical and increased support to the NATO Alliance helps the government deal with those critics who call for defence funding to reach the agreed upon two per cent of GDP target. Appropriately, the 2021 budget emphasizes that the 2017 defence policy ‘Strong Secure Engaged’ “set out a vision for a long-term, fully funded plan to renew and re-equip the Canadian military, built around people.” But how secure is that promised funding?