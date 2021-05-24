Federal and provincial governments should leave it up to Hamilton City Council to decide how to use the $3.4-billion funding

Two-term Hamilton Liberal MP Bob Bratina abruptly said last week that he won’t seek re-election because of his opposition to the federal government’s recent funding announcement for the Hamilton LRT project. It sounds odd, but it’s true, and he does have a point. He’s the only government backbencher in Hamilton. Canada’s federal Labour Minister Filomena Tassi is the other Liberal who represents a Hamilton riding, but neither she nor Infrastructure Minister Catherine McKenna consulted him on the funding announcement made on May 13. The federal and Ontario governments awarded $3.4-billion for the Hamilton light rail transit project. Both levels of government are pitching in $1.7-billion each for the proposed 14 km long transit line. They have specified that this investment—the highest investment in the Hamilton’s history—can be used only for LRT, and not for any other project.