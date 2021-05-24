Democracy Watch says it will launch legal action to force five-year review of Lobbying Act, four years overdue

The Lobbying Act has not been amended since 2008. The last review of the act was held in 2012, which resulted in no legislative changes. But the lobbying commissioner, MPs and experts say it should be updated now.

Canada's Lobbying Commissioner Nancy Bélanger told MPs that she is 'here to assist' in a review 'with the will of Parliament,' saying, 'I think it is very important that we seriously look at reviewing the Lobbying Act. I think it is time. Some of the recommendations that I’m making are the same that were made in 2012. So, I think it would be important to start looking at this work.'