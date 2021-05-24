Democracy Watch says it will launch legal action to force five-year review of Lobbying Act, four years overdue

The Lobbying Act has not been amended since 2008. The last review of the act was held in 2012, which resulted in no legislative changes. But the lobbying commissioner, MPs and experts say it should be updated now.
Canada's Lobbying Commissioner Nancy Bélanger told MPs that she is 'here to assist' in a review 'with the will of Parliament,' saying, 'I think it is very important that we seriously look at reviewing the Lobbying Act. I think it is time. Some of the recommendations that I'm making are the same that were made in 2012. So, I think it would be important to start looking at this work.'
Democracy Watch says it will file a Federal Court case soon to pressure the Liberal government to move forward with a review of the Lobbying Act, which is now four years overdue.
NORAD renewal is likely to take centre stage in defence talks between Canada and the U.S. as the two countries seek to strengthen North American defence capabilities in the face of Chinese and Russian incursions.
The Crown corporation says it will launch consultations on how to spend the $11-million this summer, while NDP MP Jenny Kwan says Ottawa appears to be ‘behind the eight ball’ and delayed in defining anti-Asian racism.