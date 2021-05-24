Canada must finally acknowledge Israel’s illegal occupation of Palestinian territories

Once again, missiles and rockets flew between Israel and Gaza. When the ceasefire was finally declared on May 21, at least 242 Palestinians—including at least 66 children—in Gaza had been killed, along with 10 Israelis, including two children. At least 14 Palestinians in the West Bank protesting the violence in Gaza were killed by Israeli security forces. Gaza suffered immense property destruction. And 75,000 Palestinians were forced to seek shelter in UN schools and other locations to escape the missiles.