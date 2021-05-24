Why give airtime to Conservative MPs who will vote against banning conversion therapy, Bill C-6?

Re: “As more MPs signal vote against ‘vague’ anti-conversion therapy bill, Green MP Atwin calls claims ‘ridiculous,’” (The Hill Times, May 19). On the week where we recognized the Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia, I feel deeply disturbed that the May 19 edition of The Hill Times included an article that recycled some of the dangerous homophobic, transphobic, and biphobic tropes that have been continuously used to violate the rights of the LGBTQ+ community.