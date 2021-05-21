Subscribe Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
PHAC has 15 court cases ‘in process’ in Saskatchewan for suspected quarantine rule-breakers

By Palak Mangat      May 21, 2021

News of the litigation comes more than two months after the agency’s president, Iain Stewart, said it had not yet budgeted for any legal challenges related to Canada’s federal hotel quarantine policy.

Public Health Agency of Canada President Iain Stewart, pictured May 21, says the group has ‘of course’ had to rely on taking people to court because two provinces have not adopted the Contravention Act, meaning ticketing, like in other jurisdictions, is not possible. Screen capture via ParlVu

There are some 15 court cases underway in Saskatchewan for people the Public Health Agency of Canada believes have broken federal quarantine rules, a federal official said Friday.

More in News

Budget funds tackling anti-Asian racism a ‘symbolic’ move, says expert, but foundation’s plans still in flux

News|By Palak Mangat
The Crown corporation says it will launch consultations on how to spend the $11-million this summer, while NDP MP Jenny Kwan says Ottawa appears to be ‘behind the eight ball’ and delayed in defining anti-Asian racism.

No word yet on privacy commissioner appointment process, with Therrien’s term up in two weeks

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Neither the commissioner’s office or the Privy Council Office, which leads the appointment process, gave any indication of where the process to replace, or reappoint, Mr. Therrien stands.

As more MPs signal vote against ‘vague’ anti-conversion therapy bill, Green MP Atwin calls claims ‘ridiculous’

News|By Alice Chen
'I don’t think the concerns are genuinely about the bill. I think the concerns are rooted much deeper,’ says Liberal MP Pam Damoff.

Liberals play delicate balancing act in response to escalating violence in Israel and Palestine

News|By Neil Moss
'It is a huge gamble for the Liberals because the NDP could now become the party of peacebuilding and the Pearsonian foreign policy,' says Jeremy Wildeman.

Industry reps, MP urge swift action on committee calls to help interpreters

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Conservatives have flagged concerns with two of the committee’s calls, including one that MP Marc Dalton says could be exploited by unwilling witnesses eager to dodge testimony.

Billions in federal funds for housing haven’t made up for past relegation to provinces, say advocates

News|By Alice Chen
While federal funding has returned in recent years, it’s still not up to the rate of the glory days of the social housing programs, experts say.

Work towards pathway for repatriation of Rohingya, urges subcommittee report

News|By Neil Moss
'This crisis originated in Myanmar in the Rakhine State. The solution lies there only,' says Bangladeshi High Commissioner Khalilur Rahman.

Liberals filibuster opposition’s call to broaden military sexual misconduct study at Defence Committee

News|By Mike Lapointe
MPs on the House Defence Committee have yet to vote on the Conservative motion, but a majority agreed to remove the request to expand its work to include a closer look into new allegations around Maj.-Gen Dany Fortin.

Poll shows public supports Red Chamber reforms, say Senators, but Conservative Sen. Plett dismisses results as ‘skewed’ and ‘a waste of money’

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
A Nanos poll commissioned by ISG Sen. Donna Dasko suggests 76 per cent of Canadians support changes to the Senate, but only 26 per cent have positive impressions of the appointed Parliamentarians.
