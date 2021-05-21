PHAC has 15 court cases ‘in process’ in Saskatchewan for suspected quarantine rule-breakers

News of the litigation comes more than two months after the agency’s president, Iain Stewart, said it had not yet budgeted for any legal challenges related to Canada’s federal hotel quarantine policy.
Public Health Agency of Canada President Iain Stewart, pictured May 21, says the group has ‘of course’ had to rely on taking people to court because two provinces have not adopted the Contravention Act, meaning ticketing, like in other jurisdictions, is not possible. Screen capture via ParlVu
There are some 15 court cases underway in Saskatchewan for people the Public Health Agency of Canada believes have broken federal quarantine rules, a federal official said Friday.
People. Policy. Politics. This is an exclusive subscriber-only story.
The Crown corporation says it will launch consultations on how to spend the $11-million this summer, while NDP MP Jenny Kwan says Ottawa appears to be ‘behind the eight ball’ and delayed in defining anti-Asian racism.
MPs on the House Defence Committee have yet to vote on the Conservative motion, but a majority agreed to remove the request to expand its work to include a closer look into new allegations around Maj.-Gen Dany Fortin.