PHAC has 15 court cases ‘in process’ in Saskatchewan for suspected quarantine rule-breakers

News of the litigation comes more than two months after the agency’s president, Iain Stewart, said it had not yet budgeted for any legal challenges related to Canada’s federal hotel quarantine policy.

Public Health Agency of Canada President Iain Stewart, pictured May 21, says the group has ‘of course’ had to rely on taking people to court because two provinces have not adopted the Contravention Act, meaning ticketing, like in other jurisdictions, is not possible.