Can’t attack the message? Then attack the messenger

If political parties and politicians vilify their opponents too much, they risk escalating the political polarization of our society.
Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault, the government’s point man on the bill, suggested those who opposed Bill C-10, did so not because they were concerned about possible government censorship, but because they were part of, as he put, it a 'deliberate campaign of misinformation' orchestrated by 'web giants.'
OAKVILLE, ONT.—Canada must be an awful place, full of horrible people.
MPs on the House Defence Committee have yet to vote on the Conservative motion, but a majority agreed to remove the request to expand its work to include a closer look into new allegations around Maj.-Gen Dany Fortin.