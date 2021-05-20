Canada needs academic, industry collaboration to fix the internet, not rushed legislation  

The Trudeau government is learning how difficult governing the information environment can be. Bill C-10, a move to amend the Broadcasting Act to include online content, has confused everyone, including a former chairperson of the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission. With no clear indication of whether or not the amendment will apply to everyone with access to the internet, Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault clarified little in suggesting it could target people with large online followings. While the bill was temporarily put on hold for a review amid free speech concerns, and then subsequently signed off on by Justice Minister David Lametti as clear of charter problems, its introduction raises the question of how to govern the information environment.