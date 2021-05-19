Where is Canada in the South Caucasus?

In a rare visit to Georgia by a high-level Canadian official in the late 1990s, the Speaker of the Senate attended an official banquet in Tbilisi hosted his Georgian counterpart. The banquet was unusually short by Georgian standards, a country famed for its joyous feasts (or supras) of multiple courses, speeches, and toasts. The Speaker’s Georgian host was welcoming, but his remarks were also unusually short. The blunt gist of his speech was: “Where is Canada?” Canada had minimal presence or interest in Georgia—or the other countries of the South Caucasus, Armenia and Azerbaijan—in the waning days of the 20th century. Although having recognized all three countries after the dissolution of the Soviet Union, no Canadian embassies were established in the region, high-level diplomatic visits were rare, and economic or cultural outreach was minimal.