Home Page News Opinion Foreign Policy Politics Policy Legislation Lobbying Hill Life & People Hill Climbers Heard On The Hill Calendar Archives Classifieds
Hill Times Events Inside Ottawa Directory Hill Times Store Hill Times Careers The Wire Report The Lobby Monitor Parliament Now
Subscribe Reuse & Permissions Advertising FAQ
Contact UsLog In
socan-to-toast-pierre-elliot-trudeauAno
Hill Life & People

SOCAN to toast Pierre Elliot Trudeau

By Alice Chen      May 19, 2021

Plus, a number of journalists are on the move, including The Hill Times' own Beatrice Paez, and the Canadian Association of Journalists has announced some board appointments.

The late Pierre Elliot Trudeau, pictured during a speech in Scarborough, Ont., in 1968, will be toasted at the upcoming 2021 SOCAN Awards in recognition of his achievements in supporting Canadian content and creators. Photograph courtesy of Flickr/Archives of Ontario

The Society of Composers, Authors, and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN) will soon be toasting an instantly recognizable political figure, the late Pierre Elliott Trudeau.

Politics This Morning

Get the latest news from The Hill Times

Politics This Morning


Your email has been added. An email has been sent to your address, please click the link inside of it to confirm your subscription.
More in News

Industry reps, MP urge swift action on committee calls to help interpreters

News|By Laura Ryckewaert
Conservatives have flagged concerns with two of the committee’s calls, including one that MP Marc Dalton says could be exploited by unwilling witnesses eager to dodge testimony.

Billions in federal funds for housing haven’t made up for past relegation to provinces, say advocates

News|By Alice Chen
While federal funding has returned in recent years, it’s still not up to the rate of the glory days of the social housing programs, experts say.

Work towards pathway for repatriation of Rohingya, urges subcommittee report

News|By Neil Moss
'This crisis originated in Myanmar in the Rakhine State. The solution lies there only,' says Bangladeshi High Commissioner Khalilur Rahman.

Liberals filibuster opposition’s call to broaden military sexual misconduct study at Defence Committee

News|By Mike Lapointe
MPs on the House Defence Committee have yet to vote on the Conservative motion, but a majority agreed to remove the request to expand its work to include a closer look into new allegations around Maj.-Gen Dany Fortin.

Poll shows public supports Red Chamber reforms, say Senators, but Conservative Sen. Plett dismisses results as ‘skewed’ and ‘a waste of money’

News|By Samantha Wright Allen
A Nanos poll commissioned by ISG Sen. Donna Dasko suggests 76 per cent of Canadians support changes to the Senate, but only 26 per cent have positive impressions of the appointed Parliamentarians.

‘I’m surprised that they haven’t cut him loose’: political pressure mounts on Sajjan as military controversies pile up

News|By Peter Mazereeuw
Ex-military members and opinion columnists have called for the defence minister to resign numerous times over the past three months. 

Feds risk falling behind on science investment, say policy experts, Naylor, as U.S., U.K., Germany forging ahead

News|By Mike Lapointe
With government expenditures approaching a half trillion dollars over the course of the pandemic, spending allocated to forward-looking research and innovation is comparatively small, with a number of science and policy experts saying Canada needs to ramp up to keep up with some of our international allies.

Liberals’ ‘quick fix’ to elections law in budget bill ‘unfortunate,’ but not worth going to polls over, says NDP MP Blaikie

News|By Palak Mangat
Some MPs and experts are crying foul over changes to the Canada Elections Act in the ‘omnibus’ Bill C-30, which Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer says should not be used to bring in ‘fundamental’ changes to the law.

House Finance Committee dives into offshore tax havens again ‘to get answers for Canadians,’ says NDP MP Julian

News|By Mike Lapointe
The Parliamentary Budget Officer estimated that tax avoidance was costing Canada up to $25-billion per year back in 2019.
Your group subscription includes premium access to Politics This Morning briefing.
DON'T MISS OUT.
Expert, non-partisan policy and political reporting

Inside The Hill Times

Columnists

Hill Times Publishing

© 2021 Hill Times Publishing   Contact Us   Work With Us   Advertise   Privacy   Terms of Service   Subscriptions