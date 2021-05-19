SOCAN to toast Pierre Elliot Trudeau

Plus, a number of journalists are on the move, including The Hill Times' own Beatrice Paez, and the Canadian Association of Journalists has announced some board appointments.
The late Pierre Elliot Trudeau, pictured during a speech in Scarborough, Ont., in 1968, will be toasted at the upcoming 2021 SOCAN Awards in recognition of his achievements in supporting Canadian content and creators. Photograph courtesy of Flickr/Archives of Ontario
The Society of Composers, Authors, and Music Publishers of Canada (SOCAN) will soon be toasting an instantly recognizable political figure, the late Pierre Elliott Trudeau.
MPs on the House Defence Committee have yet to vote on the Conservative motion, but a majority agreed to remove the request to expand its work to include a closer look into new allegations around Maj.-Gen Dany Fortin.
With government expenditures approaching a half trillion dollars over the course of the pandemic, spending allocated to forward-looking research and innovation is comparatively small, with a number of science and policy experts saying Canada needs to ramp up to keep up with some of our international allies.
Some MPs and experts are crying foul over changes to the Canada Elections Act in the ‘omnibus’ Bill C-30, which Canada’s Chief Electoral Officer says should not be used to bring in ‘fundamental’ changes to the law.