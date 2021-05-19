Liberals play delicate balancing act in response to escalating violence in Israel and Palestine

As the Liberal government responds to escalating attacks in Palestine and Israel, it has to balance two crucial constituencies with diverging interests.

In statements raising condemnation and concern for the escalation of violence and the eviction of Palestinians, the government has attempted to position itself supporting both sides of the conflict.

That support for Israel as its defence forces have bombarded Gaza in response to Hamas firing more than 3,000 rockets into Israel—most of which have been intercepted by the Iron Dome Israel’s antimissile defence system—could damage its delicate balancing act in trying to attract support from both pro-Israeli and pro-Palestinian Canadians, especially as the NDP is taking a harder line against the Israeli government.

Hamas rocket attacks began after threats of evictions of Palestinian families to make way for Israeli settlers in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.

In response to the escalating bombings, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh (Burnaby South, B.C.) called for stopping Canada’s arms sales to Israel.

He said arming one side of the conflict is “undermining the peace process” and “supporting illegal occupation.”

NDP foreign affairs critic Jack Harris (St. John’s East, N.L.) said in a May 13 statement that Canada must play a “stronger role in pushing for a resolution to this conflict, including calling for an end to the illegal occupation, settlements and evictions, recognizing the statehood of Palestine, urging Israel to allow Palestinians in East Jerusalem to participate in the Palestinian election, and playing an active role in helping build a just and sustainable solution for Palestinians and Israelis.”

Jeremy Wildeman, a fellow at the University of Ottawa’s Human Rights Research and Education Centre, said the Liberals have made a calculation that they can continue to back Israel while keeping its fragile coalition together.

“It is a huge gamble for the Liberals because the NDP could now become the party of peacebuilding and the Pearsonian foreign policy,” said Mr. Wildeman, who is an expert on Canada’s relationship with Palestine, adding that the Liberals’ policy on Israel and Palestine continues that of the previous Conservative government of Stephen Harper.

“The NDP right now is staking out a position as what Canadians identify with,” he said, referencing the role Canada played in the Middle East helping to broker an end to the Suez Crisis.

“In a way, Harper and Trudeau have been running against how Canadians perceive their place in the world. You can see a major opportunity for the NDP to take away Canadian voters,” he said.

An EKOS poll that was conducted last summer commissioned by three pro-Palestianian groups suggests that Canadians feel the government should oppose Israeli annexation of Palestinian territory, and a majority of Liberal, NDP and Green supporters back increasing human rights support for Palestinians.

More than 200 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed by Israeli strikes, including more than 60 children. In Israel, Hamas rocket attacks have killed at least 10, including two children.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (Papineau, Que.) told reporters on May 11 that “any unilateral unhealthful actions on either side are not contributing to the kind of future we all need to see.”

As the violence has ramped up, Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau (Notre-Dame-de-Grâce–Westmount, Que.) has released a number of statements calling for de-escalation.

In a May 10 statement, he said that Canada was “deeply concerned” about recent decisions “on settlements, and demolitions and evictions, including in Sheikh Jarrah, would negatively impact livelihoods and undermine the prospects for a two-state solution.”

Two days later, on May 12, Mr. Garneau said that Canada was watching the situation in Israel and Palestine with “grave concern” and was “appalled by the ongoing violence, rising tensions, and loss of life, including children.” He added that the Hamas rocket attacks are “unacceptable and must cease immediately” and that “Canada supports Israel’s right to live in peace with its neighbours within secure boundaries and recognizes Israel’s right to assure its own security.”

Canada’s most fulsome response to the crisis came on the evening of May 16 when Global Affairs released a statement without attribution in which it continued to spotlight that Canada was “appalled by the ongoing violence” and that reiterated that Hamas attacks are “completely unacceptable.” The statement also repeated Canada’s concerns with the expansion of settlements and the evictions. Global Affairs also spotlighted the need to protect journalists and press freedoms, as well as humanitarian workers, following the Israeli bombing of a tower that housed Associated Press and Al Jazeera newsrooms. Israel has said there were Hamas targets in the building, but hasn’t publicly revealed evidence.

Mr. Wildeman said within the Canadian government’s statements is a lack of interest in the Palestinian perspective and causalities.

“You’ll see Canada condemning what Palestinians do and be concerned with what Israel does,” he said. “In a way, this is reflective of the Canada that exists now in foreign policy that we’ve seen since the mid-2000s.”

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole (Durham, Ont.) condemned Hamas’ “frightening campaign of rocket attacks” in a May 11 statement. “We recognize and support Israel’s right to defend itself against such terrorist attacks and urge that precautions are taken to spare innocent lives.”

Bloc MP Stéphane Bergeron (Montarville, Que.), his party’s foreign affairs critic, attempted to move a motion in the House on May 13 to call for an immediate ceasefire and “reaffirm its support for finding a two-state solution,” as well as “call upon Israel to stop colonizing and annexing Palestinian territories” and call on the Palestinian Authority to denounce Hamas’ rocket attacks on Israeli civilians. The motion did not receive unanimous consent.

A number of Liberal MPs have released their own statements in support of Palestine and Israel.

Liberal MP Salma Zahid (Scarborough Centre, Ont.), chair of the Canada-Palestine Parliamentary Friendship Group, tweeted on May 15 that she was “horrified by the death of innocent women and children.”

“I strongly condemn these actions. Israel must end the air strikes, and violence must be replaced with dialogue. Innocent civilians are suffering. Canada must stand up unequivocally for human rights,” she wrote. Ms. Zahid did not respond to an interview request from The Hill Times, nor did Liberal MP Anthony Housefather (Mount Royal, Que.), chair of the Canada-Israel Interparliamentary Group.

Liberal MP Julie Dzerowicz (Davenport, Ont.) wrote on May 10 that Palestinians have “a right to live in Sheikh Jarrah, and illegal evictions is not a positive step towards a commitment to a two-state solution.”

Liberal MP Ya’ara Saks (York Centre, Ont.) tweeted that “de-escalation must be pursued, but Israel has an unequivocal right to defend itself from these attacks.”

“Hamas terrorism indiscriminately targeting civilians must stop. This is Hamas’s strategy to escalate conflict and hurt innocents, and it must be opposed,” she wrote. Ms. Saks didn’t respond to an interview request.

A spokesperson for the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) wrote in a statement that the organization appreciates that Mr. Trudeau and Mr. Garneau have “acknowledged Israel’s right and obligation to defend its citizens from Hamas, a group listed as terrorist entity in Canada. We also note with appreciation that Mr. O’Toole has done the same.”

Spokesperson Martin Sampson said the CIJA is “deeply concerned by Jagmeet Singh’s response to the conflict.”

“Mr. Singh seems to fail to understand the difference between Hamas, a group listed as a terrorist entity in Canada, whose strategy includes deliberately putting its own citizens in danger to achieve a cynical public relations victory; and Israel, a democracy that goes to unprecedented lengths to avoid civilian casualties. Some Canadians, Mr. Singh chief among them, do not appreciate the impossible situation Israel is placed in when Hamas fires missiles indiscriminately from civilian areas towards Israeli population centres,” he wrote.

The organization has been in contact with the government about its response to the escalating violence, Mr. Sampson said, and has spoken to “dozens” of MPs.

James Kafieh, vice-president of the Palestinian Canadian Congress, said the group is reaching out to government, but has yet to have “substantial talks.”

He said the statements released by the Canadian government talk about Israel’s right to self-defence, but make no mention of the same right for Palestinians.

“Does any Palestinian have a right of self-defence? Palestinians live under a brutal occupation, a system of apartheid—even if you are living as a Palestinian in Israel with a right to vote, you are still subject to that apartheid,” he said.

He said the statements that the Canadian government have released reflect its fundamental pro-Israel bias.

Despite raising its concern for the expansion of settlements and eviction in statements, Mr. Kafieh said Canada “aids and abets” Israel’s settlement program, citing its opposition to Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) movement.

“Actions speak louder than words,” he said. “Canada should take action to stop arming Israel. Why is it arming either side in a war?”

